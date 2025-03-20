Nithari Killings to Aarushi-Hemraj case-Top 10 brutal murders in history of India

Read Full Gallery

Top brutal murders of India: Learn about the 10 most horrific murder cases in India that shook the country. These cases still instil fear in people's hearts today.

Aarushi-Hemraj Double Murder (2008)

Fourteen-year-old Aarushi Talwar was murdered at her home in Noida. Along with her was her family's servant, Hemraj, whose body was later found. Aarushi's parents were also involved, arrested, but maintained their innocence.

Nithari Killings (2006-2007)

In Noida, the bodies of children and young people were found near the house of Moninder Singh Pandher and his servant Surendra Koli. Koli was found guilty of several murders, including horrific acts like cannibalism. The whole country was shocked by this case.

Shraddha Walkar Murder Case (2022)

The Shraddha Walker murder case was a horrific incident that shook the entire country. Shraddha Walker was murdered by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawala, who chopped her body into pieces and disposed of them in different places.

Senbari Massacre (1970)

In Burdwan, West Bengal, three members of the Sen family were brutally murdered in their home. According to media reports, attackers linked to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) tortured the victims in front of their family, including gouging out one brother's eyes and killing another.

Neeraj Grover Murder Case (2008)

Television executive Neeraj Grover was murdered by Maria Susairaj and her boyfriend Jerome. His body was burned in the forest, followed by a sensational trial that caught people's attention.

Priyadarshini Mattoo Case (1996)

Law student Priyadarshini Mattoo was murdered by her stalker, Santosh Kumar Singh, who strangled and severely beat her. This case grabbed a lot of headlines.

Tandoor Murder Case (1995)

Naina Sahni was murdered by her husband, who tried to dispose of her body by burning it in a tandoor. This murder case made a lot of headlines in the media and was widely discussed.

Sanjay and Geeta Chopra Murder Case (1978)

Two children were kidnapped for ransom in New Delhi. After finding out that their father was a naval officer, their kidnappers brutally murdered them, who were later hanged for their crimes.

Pramod Mahajan Murder Case (2006)

Pramod Mahajan was shot and killed by his younger brother, exposing family disputes. Due to Mahajan's political stature, this case received a lot of media attention.

Syed Modi Murder Case (1988)

National badminton champion Syed Modi was shot dead outside a stadium in Lucknow. This murder case involved several high-profile investigations.

Latest Videos