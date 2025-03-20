user
Nithari Killings to Aarushi-Hemraj case-Top 10 brutal murders in history of India

Top brutal murders of India: Learn about the 10 most horrific murder cases in India that shook the country. These cases still instil fear in people's hearts today.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Mar 20, 2025, 5:53 PM IST

Aarushi-Hemraj Double Murder (2008)

Fourteen-year-old Aarushi Talwar was murdered at her home in Noida. Along with her was her family's servant, Hemraj, whose body was later found. Aarushi's parents were also involved, arrested, but maintained their innocence.

article_image2

Nithari Killings (2006-2007)

In Noida, the bodies of children and young people were found near the house of Moninder Singh Pandher and his servant Surendra Koli. Koli was found guilty of several murders, including horrific acts like cannibalism. The whole country was shocked by this case.


article_image3

Shraddha Walkar Murder Case (2022)

The Shraddha Walker murder case was a horrific incident that shook the entire country. Shraddha Walker was murdered by her live-in partner Aftab Poonawala, who chopped her body into pieces and disposed of them in different places.

article_image4

Senbari Massacre (1970)

In Burdwan, West Bengal, three members of the Sen family were brutally murdered in their home. According to media reports, attackers linked to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) tortured the victims in front of their family, including gouging out one brother's eyes and killing another.

article_image5

Neeraj Grover Murder Case (2008)

Television executive Neeraj Grover was murdered by Maria Susairaj and her boyfriend Jerome. His body was burned in the forest, followed by a sensational trial that caught people's attention.

article_image6

Priyadarshini Mattoo Case (1996)

Law student Priyadarshini Mattoo was murdered by her stalker, Santosh Kumar Singh, who strangled and severely beat her. This case grabbed a lot of headlines.

article_image7

Tandoor Murder Case (1995)

Naina Sahni was murdered by her husband, who tried to dispose of her body by burning it in a tandoor. This murder case made a lot of headlines in the media and was widely discussed.

article_image8

Sanjay and Geeta Chopra Murder Case (1978)

Two children were kidnapped for ransom in New Delhi. After finding out that their father was a naval officer, their kidnappers brutally murdered them, who were later hanged for their crimes.

article_image9

Pramod Mahajan Murder Case (2006)

Pramod Mahajan was shot and killed by his younger brother, exposing family disputes. Due to Mahajan's political stature, this case received a lot of media attention.

article_image10

Syed Modi Murder Case (1988)

National badminton champion Syed Modi was shot dead outside a stadium in Lucknow. This murder case involved several high-profile investigations.

