A woman was allegedly gang-raped inside a stationary sleeper bus in Delhi's Rani Bagh area by the driver and conductor. The two accused have been arrested after the survivor filed a complaint. The incident has drawn comparisons to the 2012 Nirbhaya case, raising concerns about women's safety.

A woman was allegedly gang-raped inside a stationary sleeper bus in Delhi on Monday. The two accused - the driver and conductor - have been arrested in the case. The woman claimed in the lawsuit that she was sexually assaulted by two men inside the bus. The incident happened on Monday night in the Rani Bagh neighbourhood of Delhi. The survivor works at a factory in Mangolpuri and lives in a Pitampura slum cluster.

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The bus that was reportedly used in the incident has been confiscated, according to Delhi Police. The investigation is still underway, according to officials, and every option is being looked into.

According to news agency IANS, the woman was heading home after work on May 11 as usual when a sleeper bus arrived at the Saraswati Vihar bus stop. The woman was allegedly coerced inside the bus after approaching a guy at the door to enquire about the time. The accused then reportedly drove the bus to Nangloi, the site of the alleged sexual assault, according to the police.

The woman is married and has three children, according to the police. Following her medical check, the accused were taken into custody and a formal complaint was filed. The situation is being looked into further.

The incident is similar to the 2012 Delhi bus gangrape case, in which six men viciously attacked a 23-year-old paramedic student—later identified as Nirbhaya—inside a moving bus in south Delhi on the evening of December 16–17. Then they threw her onto the road. On December 29, she passed away in Singapore's Mount Elizabeth Hospital as a result of her injuries.