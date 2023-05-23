Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi services row: Mamata Banerjee assures support to Arvind Kejriwal in fight against ordinance

    Delhi services row: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee assured her counterpart from Delhi that her party would support him in his fight against the Central ordinance.
     

    Delhi services row Mamata Banerjee assures support to Arvind Kejriwal in fight against Centre ordinance gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 23, 2023, 6:45 PM IST

    West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday assured her counterpart from Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal, that her party would support him in his fight against the Central ordinance to control appointments and transfer of bureaucrats in that city state.

    Banerjee informed the media after a nearly hour-long meeting that the Rajya Sabha vote on a bill to make the government ordinance on regulation of services in Delhi into law will serve as a semi-final before the 2024 elections. 

    Addressing the media, she said: "We support AAP in the fight against the Central ordinance ...Request all parties not to vote for BJP's law (on controlling appointments in Delhi)".

    Also Read | 'India will open new consulate in Brisbane': PM Modi announces at diaspora event in Sydney

    She further said, "Central Government will rule all the states, through Governors, ordinances and letters... I request all opposition parties that if you are willing to work together, don't let a single vote go to the BJP, I want everyone to vote for non-BJP parties against such an ordinance."

    "The double engine (BJP rule in both state and centre) has become a troubled engine," the furious TMC leader added.

    Kejriwal, who travelled the country alongside Punjab's chief minister Bhagwant Mann to gather up support for his campaign, launched an assault against the BJP while in Kolkata. He said that the saffron party buys MLAs, employs the CBI and ED to try to topple opposition governments, as well as employing governors to topple non-BJP administrations in places like Bengal and Punjab.

    Also Read | Congress hints at dumping Kejriwal's plea to fight Modi govt's ordinance

    Kejriwal and Mann also turned the impromptu press conference held after the meeting of the two leaders, into an attack on the BJP and central government.

    The Supreme Court order last week giving control of services, with the exception of those related to police, public order, and land, to the elected government in Delhi has been overturned by a Central government ordinance creating a National Capital Civil Service Authority. This has been the source of contention between the AAP government and the BJP.

    The new rule transfers these authority from the Delhi state government to a committee that would essentially be under central supervision.Opposition parties are seeking to delay the introduction of a central legislation in the upper house, or Rajya Sabha, when it comes up for discussion to replace the ordinance.In order to defend the nation's democracy and Constitution, the AAP has already asked for the assistance of all non-BJP parties, claiming that now is "time for agni pariksha" for the opposition parties. 

    Also Read | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi goes on night ride in truck to discuss 'drivers' issues': Watch

    (With PTI inputs)

    Last Updated May 23, 2023, 6:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Father of two arrested for sexually assaulting 15-year-old multiple times anr

    Kerala: Father of two arrested for sexually assaulting 15-year-old multiple times

    Rs 2000 note exchange: Confusion and complaints dominate day 1

    Rs 2000 note exchange: Confusion and complaints dominate day 1

    Major data breach hits Zivame; Personal info of Indian women customers up for sale; report anr

    Major data breach hits Zivame; Personal info of Indian women customers up for sale; Report

    India will open new consulate in Brisbane': PM Modi announces at diaspora event in Sydney AJR

    'India will open new consulate in Brisbane': PM Modi announces at diaspora event in Sydney

    Ahead of ICC World Test Championship WTC 2021-23 Final, PM Narendra Modi recalls how millions of Indians mourned Shane Warne demise (WATCH)-ayh

    Ahead of WTC Final, PM Modi recalls how millions of Indians mourned Shane Warne's demise (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Roblox Unveils Digital Tradable Collectibles As Signuptoken.com, Solana, And XRP Rise

    Roblox Unveils Digital Tradable Collectibles As Signuptoken.com, Solana, And XRP Rise

    football Serie A 2022-23: Juventus 10-point penalty explained-ayh

    Serie A: Juventus's 10-point penalty explained

    Nothing Phone 2 From design to processor here is what we know so far how phone will look like gcw

    Nothing Phone (2): From design to processor; here's what we know so far

    Kerala: Father of two arrested for sexually assaulting 15-year-old multiple times anr

    Kerala: Father of two arrested for sexually assaulting 15-year-old multiple times

    IPL 2023 Playoff Eliminator, LSG vs MI preview: Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants, location, venue, date, time, where to watch, live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2023 Eliminator, LSG vs MI: With Mumbai's batting finally clicking, Lucknow bowlers have task cut out

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon