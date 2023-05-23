Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi goes on night ride in truck to discuss 'drivers' issues': Watch

    Congress workers also posted videos of Rahul Gandhi apparently at a truck stop near Ambala. It is reportedly said that the video is from last night. But since there is no official programme, Rahul Gandhi is apparently heading to Shimla.

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi goes on night ride in truck to discuss 'drivers' issues': Watch AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 23, 2023, 12:47 PM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday night (May 22) took a truck from Haryana's Ambala while he was on his way from Delhi to Chandigarh. A video of the incident is going viral on social media. Congress workers said that Rahul Gandhi took a ride on truck to understand issues faced by heavy vehicle drivers as they work through the night.

    Congress workers also posted videos of Rahul Gandhi apparently at a truck stop near Ambala. It is reportedly said that the video is from last night. But since there is no official programme, Rahul Gandhi is apparently heading to Shimla where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is there with her family.

    NIA team leaves for London to probe attack outside Indian High Commission by Khalistan supporters

    Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi took to Twitter to share a video of Rahul Gandhi waving at supporters while sitting inside the truck.

    Another Congress leader, Supriya Shrinate, said Rahul Gandhi wants to "listen to the voice of this nation and understand the problems and struggles faced by the people of the country."

    After his long drive from Delhi to Chandigarh in a truck, Rahul Gandhi also visited a Gurudwara and had a brief conversation with the people present there. This truck journey follows Rahul Gandhi's journey in a public bus recently. Enjoyed a quintessential Bengaluru experience - a BMTC Bus ride with some incredible women of Karnataka.

    'President is not member': Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri slams Congress over new Parliament building

    Two days before the Karnataka Assembly elections, on May 8, Rahul Gandhi posted a Twitter video which showed him trying to connect with the common people during a bus ride in Bengaluru. Rahul Gandhi took a BMTC bus ride and travelled with the common passengers. He was accompanied by a team of security personnel.

    Last Updated May 23, 2023, 12:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Missing' Kerala fisherman dies in Pakistan jail; body to be buried in Amritsar anr

    'Missing' Kerala fisherman dies in Pakistan jail; body to be buried in Amritsar

    RSS cannot hold mass drills on temple premises: Travancore Devaswom Board anr

    RSS cannot hold mass drills on temple premises: Travancore Devaswom Board

    MRSAM missile fired from INS Mormugao takes out supersonic target (WATCH)

    MRSAM missile fired from INS Mormugao takes out supersonic target (WATCH)

    NIA team leaves for London to probe attack outside Indian High Commission by Khalistan supporters AJR

    NIA team leaves for London to probe attack outside Indian High Commission by Khalistan supporters

    Gamechanger for Kerala: First ship from China to dock at Vizhinjam International seaport in September anr

    Gamechanger for Kerala: First ship from China to dock at Vizhinjam International seaport in September

    Recent Stories

    Impossible is nothing' for Team India! Adidas named new cricket kit sponsor-ayh

    'Impossible is nothing' for Team India! Adidas named new kit sponsor

    Apple WWDC 2023 on June 5 iOS 17 mixed reality headset new MacBook Air more likely to launch gcw

    Apple WWDC 2023: iOS 17, mixed-reality headset, new MacBook Air & more likely to launch

    'Missing' Kerala fisherman dies in Pakistan jail; body to be buried in Amritsar anr

    'Missing' Kerala fisherman dies in Pakistan jail; body to be buried in Amritsar

    RSS cannot hold mass drills on temple premises: Travancore Devaswom Board anr

    RSS cannot hold mass drills on temple premises: Travancore Devaswom Board

    Study reveals women more likely than men to die after heart attack; check details AJR

    Study reveals women more likely than men to die after heart attack; check details

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon