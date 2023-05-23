Congress leader Rahul Gandhi goes on night ride in truck to discuss 'drivers' issues': Watch

Congress workers also posted videos of Rahul Gandhi apparently at a truck stop near Ambala. It is reportedly said that the video is from last night. But since there is no official programme, Rahul Gandhi is apparently heading to Shimla.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday night (May 22) took a truck from Haryana's Ambala while he was on his way from Delhi to Chandigarh. A video of the incident is going viral on social media. Congress workers said that Rahul Gandhi took a ride on truck to understand issues faced by heavy vehicle drivers as they work through the night.

Congress workers also posted videos of Rahul Gandhi apparently at a truck stop near Ambala. It is reportedly said that the video is from last night. But since there is no official programme, Rahul Gandhi is apparently heading to Shimla where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is there with her family.

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi took to Twitter to share a video of Rahul Gandhi waving at supporters while sitting inside the truck.

Another Congress leader, Supriya Shrinate, said Rahul Gandhi wants to "listen to the voice of this nation and understand the problems and struggles faced by the people of the country."

After his long drive from Delhi to Chandigarh in a truck, Rahul Gandhi also visited a Gurudwara and had a brief conversation with the people present there. This truck journey follows Rahul Gandhi's journey in a public bus recently. Enjoyed a quintessential Bengaluru experience - a BMTC Bus ride with some incredible women of Karnataka.

Two days before the Karnataka Assembly elections, on May 8, Rahul Gandhi posted a Twitter video which showed him trying to connect with the common people during a bus ride in Bengaluru. Rahul Gandhi took a BMTC bus ride and travelled with the common passengers. He was accompanied by a team of security personnel.