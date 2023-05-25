New Parliament building row: PlL filed in Supreme Court seeking inauguration by President of India

Later this week, the newly constructed Parliament building will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Last Thursday, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met PM Modi inviting him to inaugurate the New Parliament Building.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was on Thursday (May 25) has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking a direction that the new Parliament building should be inaugurated by the President of India. According to reports, the petitioner claimed that Lok Sabha Secretariat violated the Constitution by not inviting the President for the inauguration.

A press release by the Lok Sabha said that construction of the New Parliament Building in the national capital has been completed and it symbolises the spirit of self-reliant India.

"The lack of space was being experienced in the current building as per the present requirements. In both the Houses, there was also a lack of convenient arrangements for the sitting of the MPs which was affecting the efficiency of the work of the members," the release said.

The present building of the Parliament was completed in 1927 which is now going to be almost 100 years old.

All members of both houses of Parliament, as well as ministers, secretaries, chief ministers, and administrators of Union territories, have been invited by the Centre. However, as many as 20 parties including Congress, CPI, AAP and Trinamool Congress have announced that they would boycott the event.

In a joint statement, Opposition parties said, "The inauguration of a new Parliament building is a momentous occasion. Despite our belief that the government is threatening democracy, and our disapproval of the autocratic manner in which the new Parliament was built, we were open to sinking our differences and marking this occasion."

"However, Prime Minister Modi's decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself, completely sidelining President Murmu, is not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy which demands a commensurate response," the Opposition parties said.