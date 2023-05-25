Amid possibility of gang war in Tihar, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shifted to Delhi's Mandoli Jail

Lawrence Bishnoi is a dreaded gangster who has dozens of cases registered against him. The criminal who has been involved in crimes like murder and extortion. Bishnoi is the mastermind behind the killing of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala.

Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was on Thursday (May 25) brought to Delhi's Mandoli Prison from a Gujarat jail, officials said. A senior jail official said Bishnoi has been lodged in the Mandoli jail due to security reasons.

On May 2, jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was stabbed to death with improvised weapons allegedly by four members of the Gogi gang inside the high-security prison.

Last month, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) got Bishnoi's custody in connection with a case of cross-border smuggling of drugs.

The ATS wanted to question the gangster about his possible links in connection with the seizure 40 kg heroin worth more than Rs 200 crore from a Pakistani fishing boat in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast in September last year.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has also arrested an alleged member of the Bishnoi gang after a brief encounter near the Britannia Chowk flyover here on Monday.

The accused, identified as Yogesh alias Himanshu, was at large for three years after jumping interim bail in a murder attempt case in Delhi, they said.

Bishnoi had also alleged that Moosewala was involved in the killing of Akali Dal youth leader Vikramjit Singh, alias Vicky Middukhera, on August 7 last year which led to a "rivalry" between him and the Punjabi singer.