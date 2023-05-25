Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Amid possibility of gang war in Tihar, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shifted to Delhi's Mandoli Jail

    Lawrence Bishnoi is a dreaded gangster who has dozens of cases registered against him. The criminal who has been involved in crimes like murder and extortion. Bishnoi is the mastermind behind the killing of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala.

    Amid possibility of gang war in Tihar, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi shifted to Delhi's Mandoli Jail AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published May 25, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

    Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi was on Thursday (May 25) brought to Delhi's Mandoli Prison from a Gujarat jail, officials said. A senior jail official said Bishnoi has been lodged in the Mandoli jail due to security reasons.

    On May 2, jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was stabbed to death with improvised weapons allegedly by four members of the Gogi gang inside the high-security prison.

    Karnataka's new Congress govt may withdraw circular banning hijab; warns of RSS ban

    Last month, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) got Bishnoi's custody in connection with a case of cross-border smuggling of drugs.

    The ATS wanted to question the gangster about his possible links in connection with the seizure 40 kg heroin worth more than Rs 200 crore from a Pakistani fishing boat in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast in September last year.

    The Delhi Police Special Cell has also arrested an alleged member of the Bishnoi gang after a brief encounter near the Britannia Chowk flyover here on Monday.

    The accused, identified as Yogesh alias Himanshu, was at large for three years after jumping interim bail in a murder attempt case in Delhi, they said.

    AAP leader Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital; check details

    Lawrence Bishnoi is a dreaded gangster who has dozens of cases registered against him. The criminal who has been involved in crimes like murder and extortion. Bishnoi is the mastermind behind the killing of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala.

    Bishnoi had also alleged that Moosewala was involved in the killing of Akali Dal youth leader Vikramjit Singh, alias Vicky Middukhera, on August 7 last year which led to a "rivalry" between him and the Punjabi singer.

    Last Updated May 25, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Look who's back! 'Arikomban' spotted near Kumily town of Idukki, arikomban location tracking anr

    Look who's back! 'Arikomban' spotted near Kumily town of Idukki

    64 windows of Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express replaced in six months due to stone pelting, report anr

    64 windows of Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express replaced in six months due to stone pelting; Report

    Karnataka new Congress govt may withdraw circular banning hijab; warns of RSS ban AJR

    Karnataka's new Congress govt may withdraw circular banning hijab; warns of RSS ban

    AAP leader Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital; check details AJR

    AAP leader Satyendar Jain collapses in Tihar Jail, admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital; check details

    Shraddha Walkar style murder in Hyderabad Man arrested for killing partner chops body before disposing gcw

    Shraddha Walkar-style murder in Hyderabad: Man arrested for killing partner; chops body before disposing

    Recent Stories

    Look who's back! 'Arikomban' spotted near Kumily town of Idukki, arikomban location tracking anr

    Look who's back! 'Arikomban' spotted near Kumily town of Idukki

    OnePlus 11 5G marble odyssey limited edition to launch in India soon check details gcw

    OnePlus 11 5G marble odyssey limited edition to launch in India soon

    IPL 2023: How Chennai Super Kings overcame hurdles to make their 10th final snt

    IPL 2023: How CSK overcame hurdles to make their 10th final

    64 windows of Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express replaced in six months due to stone pelting, report anr

    64 windows of Mysuru-Chennai Vande Bharat Express replaced in six months due to stone pelting; Report

    Karnataka new Congress govt may withdraw circular banning hijab; warns of RSS ban AJR

    Karnataka's new Congress govt may withdraw circular banning hijab; warns of RSS ban

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon