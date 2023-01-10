Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    DGCA seeks Go First response after 50 passengers left behind on tarmac

    The Go First flight G8116 departed at 6:30 am and, according to several social media users, 54 passengers were still on the transit bus. The passengers had their boarding passes and their luggage was checked-in.

    DGCA seeks Go First response after 50 passengers left behind on tarmac AJR
    First Published Jan 10, 2023, 7:00 PM IST

    The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Tuesday (January 10) sought an explanation from Go First after its flight to Delhi took off from Bengaluru on Monday, leaving behind over 50 passengers in a bus on the tarmac, reports said.

    On Monday, over 50 passengers were allegedly stranded on the tarmac of the Bengaluru airport after a Go First flight took off without them. Their luggage, however, made it to the flight.

    

    The passengers called out the airlines on Twitter for leaving them behind.

    The Go First flight G8116 departed at 6:30 am and, according to several social media users, 54 passengers were still on the transit bus. The passengers had their boarding passes and their luggage was checked-in.

    Sharing a video of the chaos at the airport, a social media user said, "Go First G8 116 flight Blore-delhi, 54 passengers were left in the bus post final on-board. The flight took off with luggage and left 54 passengers at the airport. Serious security branch. Passengers are struggling."

    

    Another tweet claimed, "G8 116 Bengaluru to Delhi departed leaving behind 60 passengers on the runway after scanning boarding passes from gate no. 25 of Bangalore airport."

    The airline responded to the tweets, apologising for the "inconvenience".

    On Monday, the DGCA issued a second show cause notice to Air India for not reporting two incidents on Air 142 flight from Delhi to Paris on December 6, where one passenger urinated on a woman's blanket when she was in the washroom and another drunk passenger smoked near the lavatory disobeying the crew and Civil Aviation Rules (CAR).

    Last Updated Jan 10, 2023, 7:00 PM IST
