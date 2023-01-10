CISF personnel deployed at Delhi's IGI airport shoots self with service pistol

The jawan shot himself using the 9mm pistol inside a bathroom at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport around 3:45 pm, they said.

A personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday (January 10) allegedly ended his life at Delhi's IGI airport by shooting himself from his service weapon, officials said. The constable-rank jawan has been identified as Jitendra Kumar.

The jawan shot himself using the 9mm pistol inside a bathroom at Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport around 3:45 pm, they said.

The police are investigating the incident even as senior CISF officials reached the spot.

In July 2022, a Central Industrial Security Force personnel had shot himself dead at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Kolkata.

Deceased Pankaj Kumar was deployed at the Kolkata as a CISF sub-inspector, Kumar was found dead inside the toilet of the airport. He had shot himself on the forehead with his service pistol.