Delhi schools to remain closed on July 10 due to heavy rainfall, announces Arvind Kejriwal

A Western Disturbance and monsoonal winds are interacting to cause an intense rainstorm over northwest India, including Delhi, which on Saturday saw the first "very heavy" rainfall of the season. "In view of the torrential rains in the last two days and keeping in mind the warnings of the meteorological department, all schools will remain closed on Monday," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

The Safdarjung observatory, the city's primary weather station, recorded 153 mm rain in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest since the 24-hour rainfall of 169.9 mm on July 25, 1982, a senior IMD official said.

The weather office has issued a forecast of high-intensity rain for 2-3 days in Delhi.