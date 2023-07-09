Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi schools to remain closed on July 10 due to heavy rainfall, announces Arvind Kejriwal

    All Delhi schools will be shut for a day on Monday in view of warnings from the Meteorological Department and incessant rain over the last two days, announced Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday.
     

    First Published Jul 9, 2023, 6:02 PM IST

    All the schools in Delhi will remain closed on Monday in view of the incessant rain in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi received 153 mm of rain in the 24 hours ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, the most for a single day in July since 1982.

    A Western Disturbance and monsoonal winds are interacting to cause an intense rainstorm over northwest India, including Delhi, which on Saturday saw the first "very heavy" rainfall of the season. "In view of the torrential rains in the last two days and keeping in mind the warnings of the meteorological department, all schools will remain closed on Monday," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

    The Safdarjung observatory, the city's primary weather station, recorded 153 mm rain in the 24-hour period ending at 8:30 am on Sunday, the highest since the 24-hour rainfall of 169.9 mm on July 25, 1982, a senior IMD official said.

    Delhi recorded 153 mm of rain in 24 hours ending 8:30 on Sunday, the highest in a single day in July since 1982, the India Meteorological Department said. It was the third-highest single-day rainfall for July since 1958, it added. 

    The weather office has issued a forecast of high-intensity rain for 2-3 days in Delhi.

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2023, 6:07 PM IST
