    Bengaluru metro operations on Purple line to halt for two hours till August 10

     

    Bengaluru Metro's Purple line will be suspended for two hours daily from 5 am to 7 am until August 10 for maintenance work. The interruption affects stations between Baiyappanahalli and Swami Vivekananda Road, and KR Puram and Whitefield. Other metro lines will operate normally during this period.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jul 9, 2023, 4:36 PM IST

    Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) has announced there will be Metro services along the purple line will be stopped for a month from morning 5 am to 7 am. The interruption in the metro services will happen between Baiyappanahalli and Swami Vivekananda road metro stations; KR Puram and Whitefield (Kadugodi) Metro stations. The interruption will go on until August 10, starting today, July 9.

    The interruption is due to the signalling and regular maintenance work. However, there will be other line metro services available along the Purple line, excluding the mentioned stations. Post 7 am, metro services will continue normally in all the stations.

    Bengaluru: Loudspeaker music banned in Namma Metro; BMRCL issues fresh instructions

    The missing link between KR Puram and Baiyappanahalli is not fully operational yet. In the metro Phase-2, BMRCL extended the Purple line metro towards Whitefield. The construction works of the Benniganahalli railway track have delayed the 2 km link between Baiyappanahalli and KR Puram. 

    This delayed construction has led the passengers to rely on feeder buses to travel towards Kengeri, while they have to step down and KR Puram and get a bus to Baiyappanahalli. Feeder buses are available regularly yet, the traffic between KR Puram and Baiyappanahalli is too high.

    Bengaluru: Shortage of Manpower leads to the slower progression of Namma Metro

    The straight line stretch between the stations makes it difficult for the buses to reach the station on time.

    About 30,000 passengers have been utilising the extension of Metro line between KR Puram and Whitefield, daily. During the interruption, the other metro lines will be operated normally. While post 7 am, all the metro trains will operate regularly according to the timetable and ends at 11 pm.

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2023, 4:36 PM IST
