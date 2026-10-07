Delhi's Pink Saheli Smart Card is a major hit, with over 35 lakh women using it for free travel on DTC buses in the first six days of October. The scheme, which also includes transgender persons, uses 'Tap-and-Go' technology for convenience.

Government Ramps Up Card Distribution Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said women who have not yet received their cards should not worry, as the registration and card-making process will continue until all eligible women are covered.The Transport Department has set up 38 Pink Pass Distribution Centres across Delhi, along with special camps for registration and card issuance. The centres are spread across the city, including Nehru Place, Sarojini Nagar, Rohini, Narela, Kashmiri Gate, Shahdara, Uttam Nagar, Dwarka and Punjabi Bagh.The minister said the no of women using DTC buses since the rollout shows that the new system is getting a good response. He said the government is also increasing facilitation arrangements so women can get their cards without facing unnecessary problems.Women who are yet to get the Pink Saheli Smart Card can visit their nearest distribution centre or special camp.The card-making exercise will continue until all eligible women across Delhi are covered. How the 'Tap-and-Go' Smart Card Works The 'Pink Saheli Smart Card' operates on NCMC-based 'Tap-and-Go' technology. It allows women and transgender citizens to travel free on DTC buses. Passengers no longer need paper tickets, as the journey is automatically recorded by tapping the card on ETM machines.The smart card is also designed for future payment-based use in the Metro and other public transport services. It can be recharged online easily, and passengers can access a digital travel record, making the entire process more transparent and convenient. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Pink Saheli Smart Card has started gaining popularity among women travellers in Delhi, with more than 35 lakh women travelling on DTC buses in the first 6 days of October.More than 25 lakh women have used DTC buses since October 3, when the Delhi Government announced the new card-based free travel system. The NCMC-enabled card offers free travel to eligible Delhi-resident women on both AC and non-AC DTC and Cluster buses. Delhi-resident transgender persons are also covered under the scheme.Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh said women who have not yet received their cards should not worry, as the registration and card-making process will continue until all eligible women are covered.The Transport Department has set up 38 Pink Pass Distribution Centres across Delhi, along with special camps for registration and card issuance. The centres are spread across the city, including Nehru Place, Sarojini Nagar, Rohini, Narela, Kashmiri Gate, Shahdara, Uttam Nagar, Dwarka and Punjabi Bagh.The minister said the no of women using DTC buses since the rollout shows that the new system is getting a good response. He said the government is also increasing facilitation arrangements so women can get their cards without facing unnecessary problems.Women who are yet to get the Pink Saheli Smart Card can visit their nearest distribution centre or special camp.The card-making exercise will continue until all eligible women across Delhi are covered.The 'Pink Saheli Smart Card' operates on NCMC-based 'Tap-and-Go' technology. It allows women and transgender citizens to travel free on DTC buses. Passengers no longer need paper tickets, as the journey is automatically recorded by tapping the card on ETM machines.The smart card is also designed for future payment-based use in the Metro and other public transport services. It can be recharged online easily, and passengers can access a digital travel record, making the entire process more transparent and convenient. (ANI)