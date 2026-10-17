Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh conducted a 'Government on Wheels' inspection, ordering the re-carpeting of Rohtak Road, a cleanliness overhaul under Rani Jhansi Flyover, and drain desilting at Zakhira to ensure on-the-spot solutions.

Delhi PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh on Saturday ordered the re-carpeting of Rohtak Road, a lighting and cleanliness overhaul beneath the Rani Jhansi Flyover and drain desilting at Zakhira, during a 'Government on Wheels' inspection across Central and West Delhi.

Officials from PWD, Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Irrigation & Flood Control (I&FC), DMRC, the District Magistrates and DCs MCD concerned travelled with the minister on a single bus, stopping at each location to assess problems and fix responsibility on the spot. The route began at Panchkuiyan Road and covered Rani Jhansi Road, Idgah Road, the Rani Jhansi Flyover and the area beneath it, Rohtak Road, New Rohtak Road, Zakhira, the Karampura Flyover, Patel Road and Shadipur, ending at Shankar Road. Shopkeepers, commuters and residents raised their concerns directly with the minister at several stops.

'Accountability isn't a word, it's a deadline'

Speaking during the inspection, Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said: "Delhi's people don't need speeches about development. They need a road without potholes, a drain that doesn't overflow and a footpath they can walk on safely. Today, six departments saw the same problem at the same time, so the solution was decided right there on the street. I've asked my officials to come back to these same spots and show me the work done. Accountability isn't a word for us, it's a deadline."

'Government on Wheels' Initiative

Launched last year, 'Government on Wheels' brings officials from multiple departments together for joint on-site inspections. Earlier phases covered East Delhi, Outer and Rural Delhi, and South Delhi. A follow-up review of Saturday's directions will be held within a month, and the tours will continue across the city. (ANI)