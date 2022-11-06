Delhi's AQI in 'very poor', officials ban entry of non-essential trucks, cars from Noida; check details

On Sunday, Noida recorded an AQI of 349, in the 'very poor' category, while Gurugram's AQI stood at 304 and continued to remain in the 'very poor' category, as per data released by SAFAR.

Delhi on Sunday (November 6) witnessed air quality marginally improving from 'severe' to 'very poor' category. According to the forecast system SAFAR ((System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research), the national capital's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 339.

The AQI from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe.

On Friday, the recurring problem of stubble burning from the neighbouring states contributed to as much as 21 per cent to PM2.5 in Delhi, which was 34 per cent.

In a press release, SAFAR said, "Overall AQI today indicates 'upper end of Very Poor' air quality. AQI is likely to improve due to unfavourable upper level (700-1000 m) wind flow from stubble burning areas preventing inflow of pollutants to Delhi. Stubble emissions with a fire count of 1761 contribute 21 per cent to PM2.5 in Delhi."

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Noida Traffic Police issued a traffic advisory announcing restrictions on the entry of non-essential trucks and other vehicles into Delhi from its borders.

According to the advisory issued by the Police Commissionerate of Gautam Buddh Nagar, the restrictions will be from Chilla Border, DND and Kalindi Kunj border.

"Under the Graded Action plan, entry of all trucks except those providing essential goods or services or those running on CNG or electric power are prohibited from entering Delhi from Noida. The entry of BS-3 (petrol) and BS-4 (diesel) light four-wheeler vehicles in Delhi from the Noida border will also be banned," the advisory said.

On Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann held a press conference and urged the central government to come forward and lead measures to check severe smog in the national capital region.