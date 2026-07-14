Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan sanctioned one lakh PMAY homes for West Bengal and extended the list deadline to August 15. He also directed officials to identify job cards for 125 days' work and approved four new agricultural labs.

Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday sanctioned one lakh homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana in West Bengal and extended the deadline for the preparation of the list to August 15, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari announced

Review of Central Schemes

After a detailed review of the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Dhan Dhanya Yojana, Crop Insurance Scheme, Viksit Bharat - Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin), the Union Minister directed officials to identify valid job cards for 125 days' work.

Addressing a press conference in Howrah, CM Adhikari said, "One lakh homes under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana have been sanctioned by Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, even before the verification of the list... The deadline for the preparation of the list for Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana was July 20, but he has kept our request and extended it till August 15."

New Agricultural Initiatives Approved

Chouhan also approved the formation of four training centres and laboratories for the identification and inspection of the type of crops and fertile land in the state. "He has also approved the formation of four new training centres and laboratories for the identification and inspection of the type of crops and fertile lands of Bengal. Approval for a lot of initiatives of the Government of India and the Agriculture Department has been given. Alongside the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, he also decided on how to provide further support to farmers. He has also guided on the resourcing of seeds of potato and jute from Punjab and Andhra Pradesh, respectively. Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed officials to identify valid job cards for 125 days' work in addition to the existing 2.56 crore," the Chief Minister said.

Chouhan's Two-Day Visit

Shivraj Chouhan is on a two-day visit to West Bengal on July 13-14. Earlier today, he, along with Suvendu Adhikari, carried out a tree plantation drive on the premises of the new secretariat building (Nabanna). (ANI)