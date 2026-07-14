Uttarakhand Congress President Ganesh Godiyal alleged the BJP government's 'deep involvement' in the Badrinath Temple donation theft case. He demanded an impartial investigation as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probes the matter.

Congress Alleges BJP's 'Deep Involvement' in Temple Theft

Uttarakhand Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) President Ganesh Godiyal on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government and the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC), alleging their 'deep involvement' in the Badrinath Temple donation theft case. Speaking to ANI, Godiyal demanded that the culprits be brought to justice.

"The BJP government and the current Chairman of the Temple Committee are deeply implicated in this matter. They should be working towards a resolution and ensuring that the culprits are brought to justice, rather than using my name to deflect from their own wrongdoings. This is inappropriate and unacceptable," Godiyal asserted. "If they truly wish to avoid offending religious sentiments, they must ensure an impartial investigation into this case," he added.

SIT Investigation Escalates

The investigation into the alleged financial irregularities and theft of offerings at the holy Badrinath Dham has escalated sharply. A high-level, three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrived at the temple to probe the suspected misappropriation of funds, immediately turning up the heat on top administrative officials.

Top Officials and Operations Under Scrutiny

The SIT, led by Garhwal Commissioner Anand Swaroop and featuring senior finance and management officers, launched its ground operations by targeting the temple's executive core. Investigators conducted intense questioning of Temple Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sohan Singh Rangad and his Personal Assistant, Atul Dimri, to probe gaps in oversight. Simultaneously, investigators embedded themselves in the temple's CCTV control room, systematically reviewing operational logs and tracking how daily donations are handled.

Criminal Probe and Widening Dragnet

The administrative probe runs parallel to an intensifying criminal investigation. Suspended Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) employee Pramod Nautiyal was remanded to 14 days of judicial custody by the District and Sessions Court in Gopeshwar and sent to Pursadi District Jail. However, the dragnet is rapidly expanding beyond a single rogue insider. While reviewing CCTV footage from June 25, investigators spotted several other BKTC employees inside the currency-counting room displaying highly suspicious behaviour. The police have formally seized the relevant video reels and placed those additional employees under active scrutiny, tracing a potential insider network and tracking the money trail.

Political Blame Game Intensifies

Earlier, Uttarakhand Congress President Ganesh Godiyal and Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) Chairman Hemant Dwivedi had openly traded allegations, further intensifying the controversy. BKTC Chairman Hemant Dwivedi accused the Congress of politicising the issue, claiming that Ganesh Godiyal had served as the Chairman of the Temple Committee for a long period and that several questions had also been raised during his tenure. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)