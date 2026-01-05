Shiv Sena's Shaina NC welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to deny bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in the 2020 Delhi riots case, stating it empowers India's fight against terrorism. The SC noted their 'central' roles in the case.

"We welcome the judiciary's decision because India's policy has always been one of zero tolerance towards terrorism, terrorist organisations, or those who support terror, and when such a decision comes, it empowers the government and the people of India collectively to fight against terrorism...," Shaina NC told ANI.

Supreme Court's Verdict

The Supreme Court on Monday denied bail to Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in a case pertaining to an alleged larger conspiracy behind the 2020 north-east Delhi riots. However, the SC granted bail to Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, Mohd. Saleem Khan, and Shadab Ahmad.

Court's Rationale on Bail Denial

The Court noted that Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam stand on a "qualitatively different footing" both in terms of prosecution and evidence. It noted that their roles were "central" to the alleged offences. As regards these two, though the period of incarceration is continued and long it does not violate the Constitutional mandate or override the statutory embargo under the laws.

Background of the Case

Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam and others were arrested in January 2020 under the stringent provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the Delhi riots case in February 2020.

The violence had erupted during the protests against the then-proposed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) and had left 53 people dead and over 700 injured.