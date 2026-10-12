The Delhi High Court sought the Delhi Police's response to a plea by Delhi riots accused Natasha Narwal. She seeks to travel to the UK for a conference after a trial court rejected her plea, citing the gravity of UAPA charges against her.

High Court Seeks Police Response

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the Delhi Police’s response to a plea by Natasha Narwal, an accused in the Delhi riots larger conspiracy case, seeking permission to travel to the United Kingdom to attend an academic conference and undertake related research.

Justice Amit Bansal issued notice on Narwal’s petition challenging a trial court order that denied her permission to travel abroad. The matter has been listed for further hearing on Thursday.

Trial Court Order Challenged

Narwal has challenged the trial court’s October 6 order refusing her request to visit the UK from November 2 to December 1, 2026.

The trial court had declined to grant permission, observing that the right to travel abroad is not absolute and that the pendency of proceedings under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) was a relevant consideration while deciding her application. The court noted that the case was still at the stage of consideration of charges and that the offences for which Narwal had been chargesheeted under the UAPA carry severe punishments, including life imprisonment and, in certain circumstances, the death penalty.

While acknowledging that the mere pendency of a criminal case does not automatically disentitle an accused from travelling abroad, the trial court observed that such requests must be assessed in light of the nature and gravity of the allegations, the stage of the proceedings and the overall circumstances of the case Considering these factors, the trial court had concluded that permitting Narwal to leave the country at the present stage would not be appropriate.

Details of Proposed UK Visit

Narwal has sought permission to travel to the UK to present a research paper titled “Gendered Carceral Labour as Social Reproduction” at the 23rd Annual Historical Materialism Conference, scheduled to be held at the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London, from November 5 to 8. Her proposed visit also includes undertaking research related to the academic engagement. She has sought permission to remain in the UK for the period from November 2 to December 1, 2026.

The High Court will consider the matter further after receiving the Delhi Police’s response. (ANI)