The Karkardooma Court heard Delhi Police's rebuttal arguments for framing charges against Tahir Hussain, Umar Khalid, and others in the Delhi riots conspiracy case. The police maintained there is sufficient material against the accused under UAPA.

The Karkardooma Court on Monday heard the concluding rebuttal arguments advanced by Delhi Police while hearing arguments on the framing of charges against Tahir Hussain, Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Devangana Kalita, Natash Narwal and other accused in the Delhi riots larger Conspiracy case of 2020. They have been chargesheeted in a case under UAPA. Delhi Police said that there is sufficient material to frame charges against the accused persons.

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Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Sameer Bajpai heard the arguements advanced by special public prosecutor (SPP) Madhukar Pandey alongwith SPPs Anirudh Mishra and Akhand Pratap Singh.

After Delhi Police arguements, the counsel for the accused Devangana Kalita submitted that he will present his rebuttal arguments after the inspection of un-relied documents in the Malkhana, the application for which is pending before this Court. The SPP submitted his objection that the counsel for the accused has no right to present rebuttal arguments now and, as per the Debendra Nath Padhi judgment, un-relied documents cannot be considered at the stage of charge. The court has listed the matter for further hearing on July 24.

On the last date, the Court had asked Delhi police to argue in rebuttal of the arguments of the accused persons on framing of charges in the Delhi riots larger Conspiracy case and mentioned the role of each accused as per the allegations against them in the charge sheets.

Accused in the Delhi Riots Conspiracy Case

Delhi Police had charge-sheeted Tahir Hussain, Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, Abdul Khalid Saifi, Shifa Ur Rehman, Meeran Haider, Saleem Khan, Salim Malik alias Munna, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Devangana Kalita, Natasha Narwal, Faizan Khan, Safoora Zargar, Ishrat Jahan, Gulfisha Fatima, Tasleem Ahmed, Athar Khan in this case under UAPA.

Other Recent Court Decisions

On May 19, the court denied interim bail to former JNU student leader Umar Khalid.

The regular bail pleas of Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam were dismissed by the court on July 4.

The Delhi High Court dismissed the bail plea of Athar Khan on July 7.

Karkardooma Court on July 13 convicted Tahir Hussain and 4 other Accused persons in the IB Official Ankit Sharma murder case.