Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi Riots 2020: Sharjeel Imam denied bail under UAPA case

    Tanveer Ahmed Mir, an advocate, argued on Imam's behalf that the act of conspiracy stated by the prosecution did not occur because his detention occurred prior to the violence that occurred.

    Delhi Riots 2020 Sharjeel Imam denied bail under UAPA case gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 11, 2022, 8:27 PM IST

    A Delhi Court on Monday refused bail to Sharjeel Imam, a former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student, in a case filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the Delhi Riots of 2020.

    Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat issued the order. Tanveer Ahmed Mir, an advocate, argued on Imam's behalf that the act of conspiracy stated by the prosecution did not occur because his detention occurred prior to the violence that occurred.

    In a separate case involving Imam's lectures, the Court had framed allegations of sedition, inciting animosity between groups, making comments intended to cause public damage, and engaging in criminal acts.

    Last Updated Apr 11, 2022, 8:27 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India Army is training Nigerians to fly Chetak helicopter

    India is training Nigerians to fly Chetak helicopter

    4th wave predicted soon Karnataka to screen passengers from Covid hit nations gcw

    4th wave predicted soon, Karnataka to screen passengers from COVID hit nations

    Tourists driving SUV through Ladakh s Pangong Lake irks netizens gcw

    Tourists driving SUV through Ladakh's Pangong Lake irks netizens

    Bengaluru s Bishop cotton school receives bomb threat probe on gcw

    Bengaluru's Bishop cotton school receives bomb threat, probe on

    Gujarat tops NITI Aayog's State Energy and Climate Index-Round 1 list, followed by Kerala and Punjab -adt

    Gujarat tops NITI Aayog's State Energy and Climate Index-Round 1 list, followed by Kerala and Punjab

    Recent Stories

    India Army is training Nigerians to fly Chetak helicopter

    India is training Nigerians to fly Chetak helicopter

    Mouni Roy slays her summer look in these 7 stunning pics drb

    Mouni Roy slays her summer look in these 7 stunning pics

    4th wave predicted soon Karnataka to screen passengers from Covid hit nations gcw

    4th wave predicted soon, Karnataka to screen passengers from COVID hit nations

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal wife, Dhanashree Verma desi avatar; fans should not miss-ayh

    IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree Verma's desi avatar; fans should not miss

    Meet the potential picks for Shehbaz Sharif s new cabinet gcw

    Meet the potential picks for Shehbaz Sharif's new cabinet

    Recent Videos

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Video Icon
    Ram Navami 2022 Devotees take holy dip worship in Ayodhya temples gcw

    Ram Navami 2022: Devotees take holy dip, worship in Ayodhya temples

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs MI: You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians bowling against Royal Challengers Bangalore - Shane Bond

    IPL 2022: "You'll see a turnaround in Mumbai Indians' bowling" - Shane Bond

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival-ycb

    Bengaluru raises above 'hate', temple committee and dargah decide to hold annual Karaga festival

    Video Icon