Delhi Riots 2020: Sharjeel Imam denied bail under UAPA case

A Delhi Court on Monday refused bail to Sharjeel Imam, a former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student, in a case filed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the Delhi Riots of 2020.

Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat issued the order. Tanveer Ahmed Mir, an advocate, argued on Imam's behalf that the act of conspiracy stated by the prosecution did not occur because his detention occurred prior to the violence that occurred.

In a separate case involving Imam's lectures, the Court had framed allegations of sedition, inciting animosity between groups, making comments intended to cause public damage, and engaging in criminal acts.