Coronavirus: India’s COVID-19 surge continues with 2.64 lakh fresh cases; Omicron tally at 5,753

India reported 2,64,202 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 6.7 per cent higher than the tally reported on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The country also reported 315 new deaths, taking the total fatalities in India to 485,350.

A total of 5,753 Omicron cases are amongst all Covid cases reported so far. While Omicron represents a new virus evolutionarily different from the Delta or previous variants, experts believe that the third wave is largely following the migratory pattern of the previous two waves.

The country's active caseload has increased by 1,54,542 to 12,72,073, while the positivity rate of Covid-19 cases is 14.78%. India reported 1,09,345 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the total recoveries to 3,48,24,706, the ministry stated. The active cases comprise 3.48 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate decreased to 95.2 per cent, the ministry said.