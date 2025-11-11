Families of Delhi blast victims across UP are in deep grief after losing their loved ones in Monday’s explosion near Red Fort. From Shravasti to Shamli, relatives mourn and demand justice as police and national agencies continue their investigation.

Grief and disbelief filled homes across Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday as the bodies of those who died in the Delhi blast near Red Fort arrived in their hometowns. Families wept as they received the mortal remains of their loved ones, many of whom had gone to Delhi simply to work and support their families.

The powerful explosion, which tore through a car near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening, killed eight people and left several others injured. As investigations continue, relatives of the victims have demanded justice and strict action against those responsible.

Mourning in Shravasti: Dinesh Mishra's family devastated

In Shravasti district, there is deep mourning in Chikni Purwa Ganesh Pur village under the Ikouna Police Station area. The family of Dinesh Mishra, one of the blast victims, has been in shock since they heard the news of his death. Dinesh had been living in Delhi for nearly 12 years, working at a card shop in Chawri Bazar to support his wife, two daughters, and son. His family saw the news of the blast on television and immediately tried calling him, but his phone was switched off.

"I saw the news on TV and tried to contact him, but his phone was off," said his father, Bhurai, his voice breaking. "It was only when I spoke to my other son in Delhi that I found out Dinesh was no more."

His wife, Reena, has been unable to speak since hearing the news. The family’s home has been filled with relatives and neighbours offering support, as the atmosphere remains heavy with grief. “Dinesh was a hardworking man who went to Delhi to earn a living for his family,” his father said tearfully. “We still cannot believe he is no longer with us. His body is being brought back for the final rites.”

Meerut grieves for Mohsin, an E-rickshaw driver and father of two

In Meerut, sorrow has swept through Mohsin’s neighbourhood after his body was brought home under police escort early Tuesday morning. Mohsin, in his early 30s, had gone to Delhi for business-related work, but tragedy struck when he happened to be near the car that exploded.

According to his family, he was accompanied by Lokesh Agarwal, a trader from Hasanpur in Amroha, when the blast occurred. Both died on the spot.

“We got to know around 1:30 or 2 AM that there was a blast,” said Mohsin’s brother. “When we reached there, we saw his body. We were not allowed to go inside. He has two small children. He used to drive an E-rickshaw there.”

His mother, Sajeeda, is heartbroken. “I just want justice for my son,” she said, weeping. “He had small children. How will they live now?”

Local leaders and community members gathered to pay tribute and demanded that those behind the blast be punished. “Mohsin was kind-hearted and the only earner in the family. The government must ensure justice,” said one relative.

Tears and anger in Shamli as Nouman’s body returns home

In Shamli, hundreds of people gathered to receive the body of Nouman, another victim of the Delhi blast. The young man had gone to Delhi to buy items for his cosmetics shop but never returned home.

His uncle, overcome with emotion, told reporters, “He had a cosmetics store here. Yesterday, he went to Delhi to buy things for the shop. Later, we got a call saying he had met with an accident. But when we reached the hospital, we saw his body. We want strict action against those responsible.”

According to Furqan, a relative, Nouman was near the blast site when the explosion ripped through a parked car close to the Red Fort Metro station. “He had gone for personal work. We never imagined it would end like this,” Furqan said.

The entire community in Shamli came together to pay their last respects, with many calling for a thorough probe and harsh punishment for those behind the deadly act.

Amroha family mourns Ashok, a father of three

In Amroha, the grief is no less severe. Ashok, another victim of the explosion, was returning from duty when the tragedy struck. His sister, Bhuri, said through tears, “He was my brother. I don’t know how all this happened. He has three children, two daughters and one son. How will my sister-in-law raise them? This has been done by terrorists; they should be punished.”

Villagers gathered at Ashok’s house to console the family. Many described him as a dedicated worker and loving father who spent his days earning for his children’s education.

The investigation: Police trace movements and communication links

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police Special Cell and National Investigation Agency (NIA) have made major progress in the probe. CCTV footage and mobile data analysis have emerged as key leads.

Officials say CCTV recordings show the suspected car entering and exiting the Red Fort parking area shortly before the explosion. The driver appeared to be alone in the footage. Investigators are now analysing over 100 CCTV clips, including from nearby toll plazas, to trace the vehicle’s movements.

Data from all mobile phones active near the Red Fort complex at the time of the blast is being examined. Social media activity from that area and period is also under review.

Sources said the blast was likely caused by an improvised explosive device (IED), though forensic analysis is ongoing. A joint team from the NIA, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), and National Security Guard (NSG) visited the site again on Tuesday morning to collect more evidence.

Government steps up security and investigation

Following the deadly explosion, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a high-level security meeting at his residence. The meeting included Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, NIA chief Sadanand Date, and Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha. Jammu and Kashmir DGP Nalin Prabhat joined the meeting virtually.

Shah ordered a multi-agency probe and assured that no one involved would be spared. “The investigation is being carried out by the country’s top agencies. The findings will be made public soon,” he said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also expressed condolences at the Delhi Defence Dialogue, saying, “I extend my heartfelt condolences to those who lost their lives. The agencies are conducting a swift and thorough inquiry. Those responsible will not be spared.”

Families demand answers and justice

Back in the victims’ hometowns, families are united in grief but also in their demand for justice. In Shravasti, Meerut, Shamli and Amroha, relatives say they want the truth to come out soon. “We just want justice for our sons,” said one family member quietly.

As night fell across these towns, candles were lit in memory of the victims. For many, it was a silent promise that the innocent lives lost in Delhi would not be forgotten.

(With ANI inputs)