The Indian Air Force's 'Surya Kiran' and 'Sarang' teams performed a spectacular air show over Jal Mahal in Jaipur. The event was attended by top dignitaries, including CM Bhajan Lal Sharma, and featured nine jets and six helicopters in formation.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) showcased a thrilling and spectacular air show and helicopter stunts over Jal Mahal on Sunday, which included the Air Force's 'Surya Kiran Aerobatic' and 'Sarang Helicopter Display'. Three pilots in the Surya Kiran and Sarang shows were from Jaipur, and nine Surya Kiran jets and six Sarang helicopters were displaying the tricolour in the sky.

Dignitaries in Attendance

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Governor Haribhau Bagde, and Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari. Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Berwa, Leader of the Opposition Tikaram Jully, Minister Dr. Kirodi Lal Meena, State Government Minister Sanjay Sharma, BJP State President Madan Rathore, and Chief Secretary V. Srinivas were also present.

Air Marshal on the Grand Display

Air Marshal Tejinder Singh Air Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Air Command, spoke to ANI about the event. He said," Today is the main display, it is a Sunday. The Honourable Governor, the Chief Minister, and various dignitaries from the State Government will be attending. We can see that because it is a holiday, there is a very good crowd. The state administration and the police have made excellent and robust arrangements. Everything is proceeding very smoothly, so we hope everyone enjoys the show."

About the Aerobatic Stunts

About the kind of stunts that are shown in the display, Air Marshal Tejinder said, "These are close-formation aerobatic teams. Sarang is our helicopter close-formation aerobatic team, which is the only one of its kind in the entire world. The Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team flies the Hawk aircraft, which can be considereda tactical fighter aircraft. They will fly in different formations, perform close manoeuvres, and various dynamic aerobatic manoeuvres, which will be a treat for everyone to watch."

Preparations and Safety Measures

"Full preparations are made for every flight. Our safety teams inspect the area, and the state and district administrations assist us, for example, ensuring there are no bird-related issues. Apart from that, we have prepared thoroughly in terms of weather and technical assistance before executing the program. This is part of our annual calendar. Our aim is to perform across India, from the smallest to the largest locations, to connect with as many people as possible," Air Marshal Tejinder added.

