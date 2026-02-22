Union Minister Suresh Gopi addressed religious attacks against him over his interest in the Guruvayur Devaswom Board. He highlighted his role in the Vizhinjam port project and clarified his 'Praja' comment, criticising political opponents.

Gopi Addresses 'Religious Attacks' Over Devaswom Board Wish The Union Minister spoke about the religious nature of the attacks against him, stating, "I am being targeted on religious grounds, but because I am a Hindu, no one openly questions it. My wish to become the chairman of the Guruvayur Devaswom Board should not be mocked." Reaffirming his stance, Gopi repeated, "I repeat; I am being attacked on religious lines. But since I am a Hindu, nobody dares to ask the real questions." On Kerala's People and Development In his address, Gopi also shared his thoughts on various political and developmental issues concerning the state and the nation. Referring to the people of Kerala, the Union Minister said, "When I said 'Praja', I was referring to the people. The context was about changes over time. Some have created scripts to target me, but the people of Kerala will not fall for such distorted thinking. I hold only love for everyone." Highlights Role in Vizhinjam Port Project Gopi also spoke about his efforts in pushing forward the Vizhinjam port project, a key infrastructure project for Kerala. He expressed pride in the role he played in bringing the project to fruition: "If Prime Minister Narendra Modi ever writes a book, my name will be in the list of those who worked hard to bring the Vizhinjam port project forward. In 2014, I met the Prime Minister at the insistence of a few people I deeply respect in Kerala. I asked what more could be done for Vizhinjam and told him that if the port was given to Kerala, I would remain indebted for life. In 2015, I found my leader." Criticises Political Rivals and Media Addressing ongoing political debates in Parliament, particularly concerning China's influence and national security, Gopi stressed the importance of national unity. He said, "Today, Parliament is debating China because some are trying to create an atmosphere of uncertainty. This is a politically motivated attempt to destabilise the Modi government. People must think carefully about whether the heirs of such a political culture should govern Kerala."Gopi strongly criticised sections of the media for spreading misinformation about the Union Budget and diverting the focus of national discussions. "Lies are being spread about the Union Budget, and sections of the media are diverting discussions. To them, I can only recall what Mohanlal said in Irupatham Noottandu." (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Union Minister Suresh Gopi inaugurated a special memorial event marking the 50th anniversary of MS Mani, the founder editor of Kala Kaumudi, one of Kerala's most respected publications. He addressed the ongoing religious attacks targeting him, especially in the context of his interest in the Devaswom Board.The Union Minister spoke about the religious nature of the attacks against him, stating, "I am being targeted on religious grounds, but because I am a Hindu, no one openly questions it. My wish to become the chairman of the Guruvayur Devaswom Board should not be mocked." Reaffirming his stance, Gopi repeated, "I repeat; I am being attacked on religious lines. But since I am a Hindu, nobody dares to ask the real questions."In his address, Gopi also shared his thoughts on various political and developmental issues concerning the state and the nation. Referring to the people of Kerala, the Union Minister said, "When I said 'Praja', I was referring to the people. The context was about changes over time. Some have created scripts to target me, but the people of Kerala will not fall for such distorted thinking. I hold only love for everyone."Gopi also spoke about his efforts in pushing forward the Vizhinjam port project, a key infrastructure project for Kerala. He expressed pride in the role he played in bringing the project to fruition: "If Prime Minister Narendra Modi ever writes a book, my name will be in the list of those who worked hard to bring the Vizhinjam port project forward. In 2014, I met the Prime Minister at the insistence of a few people I deeply respect in Kerala. I asked what more could be done for Vizhinjam and told him that if the port was given to Kerala, I would remain indebted for life. In 2015, I found my leader."Addressing ongoing political debates in Parliament, particularly concerning China's influence and national security, Gopi stressed the importance of national unity. He said, "Today, Parliament is debating China because some are trying to create an atmosphere of uncertainty. This is a politically motivated attempt to destabilise the Modi government. People must think carefully about whether the heirs of such a political culture should govern Kerala."Gopi strongly criticised sections of the media for spreading misinformation about the Union Budget and diverting the focus of national discussions. "Lies are being spread about the Union Budget, and sections of the media are diverting discussions. To them, I can only recall what Mohanlal said in Irupatham Noottandu." (ANI) Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source