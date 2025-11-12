Delhi Police reveal that Dr Muzammil Ganaie, arrested in the white-collar terror module case, conducted multiple recces of Red Fort before the January 26 plot. Forensic experts now link recovered explosives to the deadly Red Fort blast.

Dr Muzammil Ganaie, one of the prime suspects arrested in connection with the recently busted white-collar terror module, had allegedly conducted multiple reconnaissances of the Red Fort area earlier this year, police sources revealed. According to investigators analysing his mobile dump data, Dr Muzammil made repeated visits to the historic monument in January 2025, weeks before the Republic Day celebrations. Officials suspect these visits were part of a larger conspiracy to target the Red Fort on January 26, a plan that may have failed due to heightened security in the area.

A senior Delhi Police officer, speaking on condition of anonymity, said: “The ongoing analysis of dump data retrieved from Dr Muzammil's mobile phone showed his repeated presence in and around the Red Fort area in the first week of January.” “These visits were part of a detailed reconnaissance ahead of a planned attack on January 26,” the officer added.

Terror Doctors’ Reconnaissance Caught on CCTV

Investigators said Dr Muzammil was not alone. His associate, Dr Umar Nabi, who died in Monday’s explosion, had also joined him in the alleged reconnaissance missions. The two, both with medical backgrounds, are believed to have studied security deployment and crowd density patterns at various times of the day.

Police sources said their movements were corroborated through tower location data and CCTV footage collected from nearby streets and checkpoints.

The revelations come even as investigators widen the probe to trace funding sources, logistics chains, and suppliers of explosives used by the module. “We are now analysing Dr Muzammil's communications and digital footprint to know about funding for the module’s activities and the source from where they procured the explosives,” another senior official said.

Blast That Shook the Capital

On Monday evening, a high-intensity explosion tore through a slow-moving vehicle near the Red Fort Metro station, killing 12 people and injuring several others. The explosion, which occurred during peak traffic hours, sent shockwaves across the capital and prompted an immediate security clampdown.

The case was swiftly transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) for a deeper probe.

Forensic Team Uncovers Crucial Evidence

A dedicated team from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) has so far collected over 40 samples from the blast site. Among them are two cartridges, including one live round, and two distinct explosive materials that are now being analysed.

Preliminary reports suggest that one of the explosive samples contained ammonium nitrate — the same substance of which 360 kg was recovered from Faridabad last week when Dr Muzammil and Dr Shaheen Sayeed, both linked to Al Falah University, were arrested.

“The second explosive sample is believed to be more powerful than ammonium nitrate. Its exact composition will be confirmed after detailed forensic examination,” an FSL official said.

Investigators believe the nature of this second explosive could hold the key to understanding the scale and sophistication of the attack.

Forensic Lab Working Round the Clock

The FSL has constituted a special team to expedite the examination of collected samples. Officials confirmed that the lab has been working round the clock since the explosion, prioritising this case above all others.

“The team has been directed to expedite the examination and submit the report without delay,” a senior FSL official said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police are cross-verifying mobile dump data from the Red Fort area to determine if Dr Umar Nabi was in touch with anyone in the hours leading up to the explosion.

Larger Conspiracy Unfolding

With mounting evidence linking multiple doctors and university associates to the terror module, investigators believe the network could be part of a larger, ideologically driven conspiracy — one that attempted to merge professional credibility with extremist intent.

For now, the focus remains on unravelling how educated professionals like Dr Muzammil and Dr Umar — once trained to save lives — became the masterminds of one of Delhi’s most horrific terror attacks in recent years.