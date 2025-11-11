- Home
A Pulwama doctor allegedly linked to a Faridabad terror module drove the car that exploded near Delhi’s Red Fort, killing 12. The blast, probed under UAPA, has triggered nationwide raids and a top-level review by Home Minister Amit Shah.
A City in Shock
A deafening blast near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening ripped through Delhi’s bustling traffic, leaving behind a scene of charred vehicles, shattered glass, and haunting silence. Twelve people were killed, and several others were injured in the explosion that police say may have been carried out by a “masked man” driving a Hyundai i20.
As investigators scrambled through the night to piece together the puzzle, an emerging trail pointed to an unlikely suspect — a doctor from Pulwama, alleged to have been part of a terror network with links to Jaish-e-Mohammad.
The Home Ministry Steps In
By Tuesday morning, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had convened a high-level security review meeting. The meeting — attended by Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha, NIA DG Sadanand Vasant Date, and J&K DGP Nalin Prabhat (virtually) — signaled the gravity of the situation.
Delhi Police had registered an FIR under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosives Act — signalling that the blast was now being treated as a full-fledged act of terrorism.
The Doctor Who Turned to Terror
Investigators have identified Umar Nabi, a doctor from Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, as the suspected driver of the car that exploded. CCTV footage captured moments before the blast shows a man wearing a mask at the wheel.
According to sources, Umar was allegedly associated with a Jaish-e-Mohammad recruitment module operating out of Faridabad, where investigators last week uncovered a staggering 2,900 kg of explosives — including ammonium nitrate, potassium nitrate, and sulphur.
A senior police officer said, “Initial findings suggest a possible link between the Delhi blast and the Faridabad terror module where 360 kg of ammonium nitrate was seized. Final reports are awaited.”
Umar’s alleged transformation from healer to militant appears to have been triggered by fear and desperation. Sources said he carried out the ‘fidayeen’ attack after learning that his fellow doctors — part of the same Faridabad module — had been arrested.
“After his fellow doctors were caught, Umar allegedly carried out this terror attack fearing that he too might be arrested,” a source said.
The Car, The Cache, and The Clues
The Hyundai i20 used in the explosion reportedly belonged to a man named Tariq, also from Pulwama, who has since been arrested.
Preliminary forensic analysis points to ammonium nitrate, fuel oil, and detonators as components of the explosive mix used in the car bomb.
Investigators believe the vehicle had been parked in a nearby lot for nearly three hours before the explosion. CCTV footage from parking areas, adjoining roads, and traffic signals is being meticulously reviewed.
“Multiple teams have been deployed to scan CCTV footage from the vicinity of the Red Fort and adjoining routes to know more about the masked man driving the Hyundai i20 car in which the explosion occurred,” a senior officer said.
Night Raids and Citywide Lockdown
In the hours following the explosion, Delhi Police launched an extensive overnight operation across Daryaganj, Paharganj, and central Delhi, checking hotels, guest houses, and vehicle records.
Police verified entries in hotel registers and questioned staff members to identify anyone matching the suspect’s description. All district police stations were instructed to maintain heightened vigil across crowded public spaces — markets, metro stations, bus stands, and railway stations.
“Teams have been asked to stay alert, attend all emergency-related calls, intensify checking in their area, and report any suspicious activity immediately,” said a police officer.
Meanwhile, the national capital has been placed under high alert, with intensified checking at airports, railway stations, and inter-state borders. All vehicles entering Delhi are being thoroughly inspected.
Could It Be a Suicide Bombing?
A senior police source revealed that investigators are not ruling out the possibility of a ‘Fidayeen’ or suicide bombing.
“Police are probing whether it could be a case of a ‘suicide bombing’ or part of a larger terror plot,” the source said.
This suspicion is strengthened by the timing of the attack — coming just hours after the Faridabad bust — and the fact that the driver made no attempt to flee the vehicle before it exploded.
Red Fort Sealed, Metro Shut Down
The explosion occurred around 6:52 pm, a peak traffic hour, near the Red Fort Metro Station — a heritage site that draws thousands of visitors daily.
Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said, “The explosion took place around 6.52 pm in a slow-moving Hyundai i20 car at a traffic signal near the Red Fort Metro Station.”
Following the incident, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) temporarily suspended operations at the Lal Qila Metro Station, posting on X:
“Service Update. Lal Qila Metro Station is closed due to security reasons. All other stations are functional as normal.”
The Delhi Traffic Police also issued an advisory restricting vehicle movement along Netaji Subhash Marg between Chatta Rail Cut and Subhash Marg Cut, urging commuters to avoid the area.
The Larger Picture
The Delhi blast and the Faridabad module together mark a chilling escalation in what officials describe as a “white-collar terror network” — highly educated individuals, including doctors, allegedly working in concert to plan sophisticated attacks.
Officials say the module appeared to be in the advanced stages of preparing multiple coordinated strikes before it was dismantled.
As investigators work round the clock to trace Umar's digital and financial footprint, the case raises uncomfortable questions about radicalisation among professionals — and how easily expertise in healing can be twisted into knowledge for harm.
A City Under Watch, A Nation on Guard
The Red Fort blast has reignited memories of Delhi’s vulnerability and the shadow of Pulwama. Across the capital, sirens wail, barricades multiply, and the air carries an uneasy silence.
As MHA hands over the case to NIA, Delhi and India waits — tense but resolute — for answers.