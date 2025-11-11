Image Credit : ANI

Investigators have identified Umar Nabi, a doctor from Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir, as the suspected driver of the car that exploded. CCTV footage captured moments before the blast shows a man wearing a mask at the wheel.

According to sources, Umar was allegedly associated with a Jaish-e-Mohammad recruitment module operating out of Faridabad, where investigators last week uncovered a staggering 2,900 kg of explosives — including ammonium nitrate, potassium nitrate, and sulphur.

A senior police officer said, “Initial findings suggest a possible link between the Delhi blast and the Faridabad terror module where 360 kg of ammonium nitrate was seized. Final reports are awaited.”

Umar’s alleged transformation from healer to militant appears to have been triggered by fear and desperation. Sources said he carried out the ‘fidayeen’ attack after learning that his fellow doctors — part of the same Faridabad module — had been arrested.

“After his fellow doctors were caught, Umar allegedly carried out this terror attack fearing that he too might be arrested,” a source said.