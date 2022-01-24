  • Facebook
    Delhi records 5,760 new COVD cases, Mumbai registers significant dip with 1,857 infections

    The total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses delivered in the country surpassed 162.77 crores on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry. 

    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Jan 24, 2022, 9:11 PM IST
    With 5,760 new infections, Delhi recorded a 37% decrease in daily cases compared to Sunday (9,197). The positivity rate declined from 13.3 per cent to 11.79 per cent. Following a high on January 13 with 28,867  cases, the national capital has seen declining daily infections amid a new wave. After nearly two weeks, the city recorded less than 10,000 illnesses in a single day on Sunday. The previous day, Delhi recorded 45 deaths in 24 hours, the highest daily death toll since June 5. In January alone, more than 500 people died. On Saturday, the capital registered 45 Covid-related fatalities, the most since June 5, and 11,486 cases with a positive rate of 16.36%.

    Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 1,857 new Covid-19 cases, 503 recoveries and 11 deaths in the last 24 hours. Currently, the active cases are at 21,142.  In the wake of the Covid-19 situation, Maharashtra schools resumed on Monday with Covid-19 protocols in place. Students taking offline lessons, on the other hand, must get a 'Consent letter' from their parents. The declaration was announced last week by Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad, who stated that parental approval will be required for attendance. The minister also stated that local governments have been given authority to analyse the Covid situation and make decisions on the safe reopening of schools.

    The total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses delivered in the country surpassed 162.77 crores on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry. Until 7 pm, more than 49 lakh (49,52,290) vaccination doses had been provided, bringing the total number of doses to 1,62,77,06,092. More than 87 lakh (87,33,359) precaution doses have been given to healthcare staff, frontline workers, and those over the age of 60 who have comorbidities. In addition, the first dosage was administered to 4,25,44,326 teenagers aged 15 to 18.

    Also Read | India logs 3.06 lakh new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate up from 17.18% to 20.75%

    Also Read | Omicron in community transmission stage in India, dominant in metros: INSACOG

    Last Updated Jan 24, 2022, 9:11 PM IST
