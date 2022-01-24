India logs 3.06 lakh new COVID-19 cases, positivity rate up from 17.18% to 20.75%

In the last 24 hours, 2,43,495 people recovered from Covid-19, pushing the overall recoveries to 3,68,04,145. The current recovery rate is at 93.07 per cent.

India registered 3,06,064 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, as per the data released by the Union Home Ministry on Monday. The active cases of Covid-19 in the country stand at 22,49,335.

The cases showed a drop of over 27,000 cases on Sunday, the daily positivity rate was up from 17.18 per cent to 20.75 per cent. The registered weekly positivity rate stands at17.03 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, 439 people have died of Covid-19. At least 60 per cent of people who died due to Covid-19 in the current wave were partially or fully vaccinated.

Maharashtra recorded 40,805 Covid-19 cases, and the total tally stands at 75,07,225. The total fatalities of 44 add up to the deaths at 1,42,115. Mumbai registered 13 deaths and 2,550 new Covid-19 cases. In Maharashtra, schools reopened today, including Mumbai, of pre-primary classes 1-12.

Delhi reported 9,197 new cases, lower than Sunday's number at 11,486. The positivity rate stands at 13.3 per cent, a drop from 16.03 per cent a day before. Delhi registered 35 Covid-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours. Delhi Covid-19 cases have declined after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

In the last 24 hours, 14,74,753 new Covid-19 tests were conducted. So far, 71.69 crore tests have been performed across the country. Overall, 162.26 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide vaccination drive.

Nearly 72 per cent of India's adult population is fully vaccinated, while approximately 52 per cent of children aged 15 to 18 have received their first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

According to INSACOG, the Centre's research body, the Omicron variant is in the community transmission stage in the country. It has become dominant in several metros where new cases have increased exponentially.