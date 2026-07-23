Widespread protests broke out in Delhi over exam paper leaks. Activists and students demand Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. PM Modi responded by announcing fast-track courts to ensure swift punishment for those involved.

Widespread protests broke out at Tolstoy Marg and Janpath in the national capital on Wednesday as activists and students continued their agitation against the Centre over exam paper leaks and systemic issues in the education sector. Protesters raised slogans against the BJP, the RSS, and the Delhi Police during the demonstration. As the protest escalated, several demonstrators attempted to block moving cars and buses, while some allegedly threw water bottles onto the road. Several protesters also lay down on the roadway, causing significant traffic disruptions.

Protesters Voice Demands

Speaking to ANI, a protester from Bihar said he had been participating in the demonstration for nearly a month and would continue to join the agitation at Jantar Mantar until their demands were met. "I am from Bihar and have been in Delhi for at least a month. As long as the protest at Jantar Mantar continues, I will keep coming here. My point is that the police are drawn from the public--the duty of the police is to serve the people. But are they serving the public? If they wanted to hold a dialogue, it would have happened long ago. But do these police officials sit down and talk to us? They do not. Whenever Modi feels cornered, he turns to Hindu-Muslim rhetoric. Our demand right now is clear: a paper leak has taken place, and Dharmendra Pradhan must resign," he said.

Another demonstrator, who identified himself as a UP PCS aspirant, said the movement had expanded beyond the NEET-UG examination to reflect broader concerns over competitive examinations. "This movement is no longer just about NEET. I am a UP PCS aspirant. Just two days ago, my PET exam results came out, and I was eliminated by a margin of 0.3 marks due to normalisation and percentile calculations. Had normalisation not been applied, I would be appearing for the UP PCS Lower exam. Our demand is that Dharmendra Pradhan resigns and that no further paper leaks take place," he added.

PM Modi Promises Action, Fast-Track Courts

Meanwhile, in his first response to the ongoing protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised the importance of the youth's future, announcing that fast-track courts will be set up to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi stated that those involved in compromising the future of the youth "will not be spared," adding that relevant authorities have been directed to take all necessary measures.

"Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," PM Modi wrote. The Prime Minister's assurance comes amid widespread protests across Delhi and other cities, following a 'Chalo Sansad' march called by activists on July 20.

Protesters' Three Key Demands

Protesters have put forward three primary demands to end their agitation. CJP spokesperson Sourav Das stated: "First, the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. Second, ₹1 crore compensation for the families of all students who committed suicide due to the NEET paper leak. Third, all FIRs filed against peaceful protesters should be withdrawn, and we want a sovereign guarantee from the government that no such FIRs will be filed against peaceful protesters in the future."

Das termed the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan "non-negotiable," asserting that the demonstration would continue until the demand is met. Responding to political reactions--including Union Health Minister JP Nadda's assertion on Wednesday that paper leaks require in-depth discussion and should not be politicized--Das emphasized the need to maintain peace.

Das said he spoke with activist Sonam Wangchuk, who has continued his hunger strike even after being admitted to the hospital, and both agreed the movement must remain peaceful. "I spoke with Sonam Wangchuk several times today. The conclusion was that this protest should remain peaceful. He has also publicly appealed to all protesters to maintain peace and conduct this protest in the right manner," Das said.

He further alleged: "In previous protests in this country, anti-social elements planted by the ruling regime infiltrate and derail the entire protest. Ultimately, those protesting peacefully are blamed, and this should not happen."

Police and Protesters Injured in Clashes

According to the Delhi Police, over 118 police personnel sustained injuries during scuffles during the agitation--including senior officers of the ranks of Special Commissioner, Joint Commissioner, Additional Commissioner, Deputy Commissioner, Additional Deputy Commissioner, and Assistant Commissioner, alongside several women officers. Around 60 protesters were also reported injured in the clashes. (ANI)