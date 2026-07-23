Connaught Place ACP Vivek Bhagat was injured in a stone-pelting incident at the CJP protest in Jantar Mantar. He was treated for multiple bruises and a head injury. CJP has accused BJP workers of orchestrating the violence to disrupt their protest.

ACP Injured in Stone-Pelting

Connaught Place ACP Vivek Bhagat was brought to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital's Emergency Department for treatment after being injured in a reported stone-pelting incident near the ongoing CJP protest at Jantar Mantar.

According to a statement from the hospital, he was found to have multiple bruises over both the upper and lower limbs, along with the shoulder, and a swelling over the parieto-occipital region (back of the head) on examination. The patient also gave a history of ear bleeding and vomiting. He was evaluated by the treating team in the Department of Surgery and provided the necessary medical care. Subsequently, the patient expressed his desire to continue further treatment at AIIMS, New Delhi, and was discharged from RML Hospital on request after the required medical evaluation.

CJP Alleges BJP Conspiracy

As a counter to stone-pelting, CJP representative Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday had alleged that people were being sent from outside to deliberately disrupt the ongoing students' protest, and accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers of pelting stones and attempting to defame the protesters.

Speaking to reporters, Dipke said the protest had been ongoing for a month without any such incident, but claimed that the situation changed after the protest gained momentum. "People are being sent from outside to deliberately disrupt the protest. We have been sitting here for a month. No such incident has happened in a month. But now, as this protest has grown, goons are being sent from outside by the BJP to deliberately incite people," he said.

Heightened Tensions at Jantar Mantar

This follows tense showdowns between protestors and police personnel following the CJP Parliament march on Monday, following which lathi-charge and use of tear gas by the police were reported to disperse the crowd. The showdown led to over 100 police officials sustaining injuries, as per Delhi Police, while CJP activists have accused the police of "brutality" against protestors.

To maintain law and order for large crowds, heavy security has been deployed at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, where the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) is continuing its protest demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the recent paper leaks controversy.