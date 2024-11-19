Delhi pollution crisis: Govt seeks Centre's nod for artificial rain, urges PM Modi's intervention (WATCH)

Amid the alarming pollution levels in Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday called on the Centre to convene an emergency meeting to address the crisis.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 19, 2024, 1:04 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 19, 2024, 1:11 PM IST

Amid the alarming pollution levels in Delhi, Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday called on the Centre to convene an emergency meeting to address the crisis. He emphasized that it is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's moral responsibility to intervene.

During a press conference, Rai stated that the Centre had not responded to the Delhi government's repeated requests for permission to conduct artificial rain in the capital. He also mentioned that he would write once again to Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on the matter.

"Delhi is under GRAP (Graded Response Action Plan) Stage IV restrictions, and we are taking every possible step to reduce vehicular and industrial pollution. Restrictions have been imposed on private vehicles and trucks, aiming to curb the number of vehicles entering the city. We are consulting specialists to explore measures to reduce the smog. One of the solutions under consideration is artificial rain, which can help settle pollutants and clear the air," Rai said.

He stated that the Union Environment Minister has not responded to the Delhi government's repeated requests to convene an emergency meeting to address the severe pollution situation in the city or to permit artificial rain.

"If the central government cannot act, then their (environment) minister should resign," he added.

Rai also urged Prime Minister Modi to intervene, stressing that it is his moral responsibility to take action. He mentioned that he is in the process of drafting another letter to Yadav, urging him to convene the emergency meeting.

"The Delhi government is prepared to work alongside the central government, but the Centre must take the lead by convening a meeting involving experts from IIT Kanpur who have conducted extensive research on artificial rain. This requires permission and collaboration from various central departments," he said.

Rai stated that the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) should be implemented across northern India and accused BJP-led states of violating the rules.

"GRAP-IV will remain in force if pollution persists, we will not give any relaxation," the minister said.

