Delhi Police Special Commissioner Devesh Chandra Srivastava urged CJP protesters at Jantar Mantar to disperse peacefully after the party ended its 37-day agitation following Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

Police Appeal for Peaceful Dispersal

Delhi Police Special Commissioner, Law & Order, Devesh Chandra Srivastava on Saturday appealed to protesters at Jantar Mantar to disperse peacefully after the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) withdrew its 37-day-long agitation following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Speaking to ANI, Srivastava urged students to cooperate with police personnel deployed in the area and maintain peace and order while returning. "I appeal to the students to return from here peacefully and wherever they are going on the way cooperate with the police personnel on duty and maintain peace and order," Srivastava said.

He said the dispersal process had started and senior police officials were present at the site to ensure a smooth movement of people. "The dispersal of the public has begun. All our senior police officers and personnel are at the scene and nearby...We appeal to the public and expect them to maintain peace and return to their homes peacefully. We have opened some metro stations, and an announcement is being made about that to facilitate dispersal...," he added.

Srivastava further said that police were monitoring the situation and appealed to people to avoid any law and order issues. "We are currently monitoring the dispersal. People have already started dispersing. We request the public to remain calm and ensure that they leave peacefully. We also urge everyone not to create any law and order issues. We are here to help them, and we appeal to everyone to maintain peace," he said.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation reopened entry gates at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House and Central Secretariat metro stations to facilitate the dispersal of protesters.

CJP Withdraws Agitation After Minister's Resignation

The dispersal came after CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das announced the withdrawal of the protest "in good faith" following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and assurances from the government after the third round of talks with Union Ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh.

Government Assurances

Addressing a press conference at the Constitution Club in the national capital, CJP's Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das said, "Cockroach Janta Party declares that we withdraw the agitation in good faith, with the understanding that the agreed-upon terms will be executed within the agreed-upon timelines."

Following the third round of talks with Union Ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh at the Constitution Club, the CJP said that the Central government has agreed to provide suitable compensation to the families of the NEET aspirants who died by suicide and assured to withdraw the FIRs lodged against protesters anywhere in India.

The CJP has presented a five-point demand charter before the government and will hold the next round of talks after four weeks.

Protest Background

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), beginning as a satirical social media account from CJI Surya Kant's remarks, led the movement along with activist Sonam Wangchuk at Jantar Mantar in the national capital, demanding Pradhan's resignation. The controversy began as a NEET-UG paper leak emerged in May, while the re-examination was held on June 21. (ANI)