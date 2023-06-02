Delhi police's 'purr-fect' reply to Elon Musk's quirky tweet on 'police cats' goes VIRAL; Check

The Delhi Police responded with a "purr-fect" tweet after billionaire Elon Musk's strange tweet about his kid Lil X wondering whether "police cats" exist garnered amusing comments from online users.

New Delhi: The Delhi Police responded with a "purr-fect" tweet after billionaire Elon Musk's strange tweet about his kid Lil X wondering whether "police cats" exist garnered amusing comments from online users.

The Twitter owner on Thursday had posted, "Lil X just asked if there are police cats, since there are police dogs."

While many internet users have responded to Musk's tweet since then, many Twitterati have been more interested in Delhi Police's pun-filled answer on Friday.

"Hi @elonmusk, please tell Lil X that there are no police cats because they might get booked for feline-y and 'purr'petration," the Delhi Police tweeted.

The national capital of India's law enforcement agency's humorous wordplay has received positive feedback from many online users, and some have referred to it as a "purr-fect" answer.

Since this brilliant wordplay on the terms "felony" and "perpetration" was posted in the morning on the microblogging site, Delhi Police's official Twitter account has been in the spotlight.

"That was marvellous," tweeted user @IndiaPran, while another user @_naveenish wrote, "Purr fect, What's next?".

Numerous Twitter users commented on the Tesla founder's message on Thursday and addressed his kid Lil X by name. His tweet had over 21 million views, more than a thousand likes, and it also sparked a discussion over cats vs. dogs among online users.

"Well, Lil X, it seems like the world needs some "paw enforcement" to keep the streets safe! Time to train those feline officers for some purrfect crime-fighting!," @TraderDAO_AI tweeted.

The Delhi Police in the past too has come with quirky tweets at times to raise awareness on road safety or just engage in a harmless banter, much to netizens' amusement.



On May 6 this year, the @DelhiPolice tweeted: "You cannot be King Charles, but helmet is your crown."



During Holi season on March 7, in response to a tweet by a food service aggregator -- "someone please tell shubham from gurgaon we don't deliver bhaang ki goli. he has asked us 14 times", @DelhiPolice had replied: "If anyone meets Shubham... tell him not to drive if he consumes bhaang."



On March 7, 2021, latching on to a Pakistan Instagram user's viral video and the meme, the official Twitter handle of Additional DCP-I West Delhi District had said: "Yehe Hum hain... Yehe Hooke Hain... Aur ab Pawri nahi ho rahi hai PS- Some Pawris are not only injurious to health they are illegal too. Seized 24 Hooka from Rajouri Garden area. @CPDelhi @LtGovDelhi @DCPWestDelhi @DelhiPolice"

(With inputs from PTI)