    Delhi Police registers FIR against bodybuilder Bobby Kataria for smoking on SpiceJet flight

    Balvinder Kataria, alias Bobby Kataria, claimed he was smoking on a dummy plane as part of a Dubai photo shoot. Bobby Kataria's aide shot the video and shared it on his Instagram account in January 2022.

    New Delhi, First Published Aug 16, 2022, 3:13 PM IST

    The Delhi Police has filed an FIR against social media influencer Bobby Kataria after an old video of him smoking on a Spicejet Dubai-Delhi flight went viral, according to reports. The accused, Balvinder Kataria alias Bobby Kataria, claimed that he was smoking on a dummy plane as part of a Dubai photo shoot. Bobby Kataria's aide shot the video in January 2022 and shared it on his Instagram account. In the video, Kataria is lying down on the plane seat, lighting a cigarette and taking a couple of puffs. 

    In response to the incident, SpiceJet stated that the matter was thoroughly investigated in January 2022, when the video was brought to their attention, and the airline filed a complaint with the Udyog Vihar police station in Gurugram. The airline also placed him on a no-fly list for 15 days in February 2022.

    Kataria, in his defence, stated that the video in question is an old video shot in Dubai. "The plane in the video I am seen smoking is not a real plane; it is a dummy plane used as part of my Dubai shoot. I want to ask everyone how a lighter gets into an aeroplane. A scanner would pick it up. A cigarette can still be carried, but not a lighter. It was filmed in 2019 or 2020," Kataria explained. 

    Following the investigation, the accused, Balvinder Kataria, alias Bobby Kataria, flew from Dubai to New Delhi on SpiceJet. "The incident occurred in January 2022. Kataria flew with SpiceJet from Dubai. The police report was filed, and SpiceJet also investigated the matter as per the Civil Aviation requirements. He was barred from flying on Spicejet flights for the next 15 days," Scindia stated.

    Kataria arrived in Delhi on January 23, and the video has since been removed from his Facebook and Instagram pages. "Balvinder Kataria had taken a SpiceJet flight from Dubai to New Delhi. On January 23, he arrived in Delhi. The video is not available on his Facebook or Instagram account. The action was taken earlier by aviation security," according to the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security.

    Last Updated Aug 16, 2022, 3:13 PM IST
