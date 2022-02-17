  • Facebook
    Delhi Police recover IED in suspicious bag during search in Old Seemapuri

    According to Delhi Police sources, the Special Cell learnt about the residence in Old Seemapuri while investigating the Ghazipur RDX case. It further said when the Special Cell team arrived, the home was closed and a suspicious package was discovered. 

    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 17, 2022, 6:45 PM IST
    An Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was retrieved on Thursday from a suspicious bag discovered on the road in Delhi's Old Seemapuri neighbourhood. The National Security Guard (NSG), Delhi Police, and the Fire Department were also present. The location was sealed off, and inhabitants were advised to flee the surrounding areas.

    According to Delhi Police sources, the Special Cell learnt about the residence in Old Seemapuri while investigating the Ghazipur RDX case. It further said when the Special Cell team arrived, the home was closed and a suspicious package was discovered. According to sources in the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, the suspicious bag might be linked to the recent bomb scare in Ghazipur. The sources further informed that three kgs explosive IED was recovered from house and it is similar to that recovered from Ghazipur Flower Market in January. It also said suspects were hiding at a strategic location near Delhi-UP border.

    However, the hosue owner owner has been questioned, while the occupant is on the run. The room was on rent in which the suspected IED was recovered.

    Earlier, an improvised explosive device was discovered in Delhi's Ghazipur flower market. The IED was detonated in a hole on open ground by the bomb disposal team. The incident did not result in any fatalities. The current investigation into the finding of the bag in Old Seemapuri may provide evidence to the identification of suspects in the Ghazipur Mandi IED case. The police feared it was a terror attempt ahead of the Republic Day celebrations on January 26 and stated it was intended to "do maximum harm."

    Also Read | Delhi IED attack ploy ahead of Republic Day: What we know so far

    Also Read | High alert in Delhi: Bomb disposal squad rushes to Ghazipur flower market after recovery of unattended bag

    Last Updated Feb 17, 2022, 8:07 PM IST
