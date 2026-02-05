Delhi Police Special Cell arrested two men, Baljinder and Rohit, for writing pro-Khalistan slogans. The plot was allegedly hatched in Canada by SFJ founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, who offered the accused Rs 2 lakh to carry out the act.

The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested Baljinder, an ambulance driver and his associate Rohit alias Kirat in connection with the incident of pro-Khalistan slogans found written at two locations in Delhi before January 26th.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Plot Hatched in Canada

The cell reported that the entire plan was hatched in Canada, and Sikhs for Justice founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had offered Rs 2 lakh to the two accused to carry it out. The mastermind of the plan was in direct contact with Pannun. "A close associate of Sikhs for Justice founder Gurpatwant Singh Pannun had hired the two accused to carry out the act. The entire plan was hatched in Canada, and Pannun had offered Rs. 2 lakh for this task. The mastermind, a resident of Tilak Nagar, had gone to Canada a few days before January 26th and was in direct contact with Pannun," the Delhi Police Special Cell said.

Prior FIR Against Pannun

The Delhi Police Special Cell had registered an FIR against Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun on January 23rd for allegedly issuing threats to create unrest in the national capital ahead of Republic Day on January 26, officials said. The case was registered under Sections 196 (promoting enmity), 197 (imputations prejudicial to national integration), 152 (acts endangering sovereignty, unity, and integrity of India), and 61 (criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).

Pannun's Claims Found Baseless

According to police sources, Pannun had released a video on social media claiming that his "sleeper cells" had put up pro-Khalistan posters in Rohini and Dabri areas of the national capital. However, upon verification, the Special Cell found no pro-Khalistani posters at the locations mentioned by Pannun. (ANI)