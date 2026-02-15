Delhi Police nabbed a wanted criminal in Bawana after a brief gunfight. In a separate incident, the Crime Branch arrested three members of Meerut's Asad Gang in Usmanpur. All four criminals were shot in the leg and apprehended by the police.

Encounter in Bawana Area

The Delhi Police successfully nabbed a criminal in North Delhi's Bawana area. The encounter broke out between the Delhi Police and a wanted criminal. After a brief exchange of gunfire. The suspect was shot in the leg and was successfully apprehended by the Delhi police.

Asad Gang Members Nabbed in Usmanpur

Earlier, in a different incident on Friday, Delhi Police's Crime Branch Shakarpur team encountered members of Meerut's notorious Asad Gang in Usmanpur. Three gang members were injured in the leg and arrested after they opened fire on the police team. The gang opened fire when challenged, and police returned fire, injuring them. One SI narrowly escaped injury due to a bulletproof jacket. The accused, including gang leader Asad, have multiple criminal cases against them.

Details of the Police Operation

The Crime Branch team received information that the leader of Meerut's Asad gang was planning to visit the Usmanpur area with his associates. As soon as the three criminals arrived on a bike, the Crime Branch team challenged them to surrender. Finding themselves surrounded by police, the criminals opened fire on the police team. In retaliation, the Crime Branch team shot the three criminals in the leg and subdued them. All three criminals were admitted to the hospital. (ANI)