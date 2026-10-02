Delhi Police have enforced a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the BNSS in New Delhi, banning protests ahead of a planned demonstration at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. Several metro stations have been closed.

Delhi Police on Friday imposed a prohibitory order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 ahead of a proposed demonstration at Jantar Mantar against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Under Section 163, public meetings or assemblies of five or more persons, processions, demonstrations, picketing, dharnas, shouting of slogans, and making speeches are prohibited without prior written permission. The order further bans the carrying of firearms, banners, placards, lathis, swords, sticks, brickbats, or similar articles. Citizens, visitors, and all stakeholders have been advised to strictly comply with the order and refrain from any unauthorised gathering or prohibited activity.

Preventive Arrangements in Place

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) New Delhi Sachin Sharma stated that preventive arrangements have been made, urging everyone to follow the law and cooperate with the police. "Section 163 of the BNSS is in force in New Delhi, and protests, demonstrations, marches and similar activities are not permitted. Preventive arrangements have been made, and everyone is requested to follow the law and cooperate with the police. As Section 163 is in force, people are advised not to come to the area for protests or demonstrations. Necessary circulars, notifications and public awareness messages regarding roads and Metro services are being issued," said Sharma.

Delhi Metro Services Disrupted

Additionally, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced the closure of entry and exit gates at several metro stations until further notice, while confirming that interchange facilities will remain operational at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, New Delhi, and Central Secretariat stations.

The affected metro stations include Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Lok Kalyan Marg, INA, Chawri Bazar, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, and New Delhi. "Service Update: The entry and exit at the following metro stations will remain closed till further notice. However, interchange facility will remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, New Delhi and Central Secretariat stations: Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Lok Kalyan Marg, INA, Chawri Bazar, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, New Delhi," said Delhi Metro.

Protest Called Against EC

Members of left student organisations and civil society have called for the protest at Jantar Mantar claiming that the EC and specifically the CEC Gyanesh Kumar was hijacking democracy. The Congress party's youth wing has also called for a march to the Election Commission office as the party begins its 4 day long agitation against the EC. (ANI)