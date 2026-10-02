Delhi will face significant traffic and public transport restrictions on October 2, 2026, due to planned protests at Jantar Mantar. The Delhi Traffic Police have issued advisories for diverted routes, while 11 Metro stations in Central Delhi will temporarily close their entry and exit points.

Delhi is set for traffic and public transport restrictions on October 2, 2026, amid planned protests at Jantar Mantar, with the Delhi Traffic Police issuing an advisory for the area and entry and exit at 11 Metro stations temporarily closed. As security is tightened across Central Delhi, commuters have been told to stay away from roads that are affected as much as possible, plan alternative routes, and give themselves more time to get where they need to go.

Which Routes Will Be Affected?

Around Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, GPO, Tolstoy Marg, Jantar Mantar Road, Parliament Street, and nearby roads, traffic will be redirected and controlled.

According to the advisory:

Connaught Place Towards Patel Chowk: Traffic will be diverted through alternate routes as directed by traffic personnel.

Patel Chowk Towards GPO: Traffic movement will be regulated or diverted at appropriate points.

Tolstoy Marg: Traffic will be regulated or diverted, with commuters advised to avoid the stretch wherever possible.

Jantar Mantar Road: Traffic movement will be restricted or diverted, and motorists have been advised to use alternate routes.

Parliament Street And Adjoining Roads: Traffic movement may be regulated, with diversions and barricading put in place as required.

Motorists have been asked to follow diversion signs and instructions issued by Delhi Traffic Police personnel deployed in the area.

Which 11 Delhi Metro Stations Are Closed?

Delhi Metro services have also been slowed down because of the protest at Jantar Mantar, which has led to tighter security. Entry and exit to 11 metro stations have been temporarily closed by the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). These stations are Janpath, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat, Rajiv Chowk, Seva Teerth, Mandi House, Lok Kalyan Marg, INA, Chawri Bazar, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, and New Delhi.

Even though entry and exit points to stations have been closed, people can still change Metro lines at Rajiv Chowk, Mandi House, Central Secretariat, and New Delhi thanks to interchange facilities.

Delhi Police Issues Advisory

The Delhi Traffic Police have told people to stay away from Jantar Mantar, Parliament Street, Ashoka Road, and the roads that connect to them as much as possible.Commuters going to Central Delhi's Connaught Place, Patel Chowk, GPO, Parliament Street, and other areas have been told to plan their routes ahead of time and leave more time for travel.

The police have also asked drivers to be patient, follow the rules of the road, and work with the people who are there to control traffic.

It is illegal to stop or park your car on or near the marked areas because it could make traffic flow even more slowly.