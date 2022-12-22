Delhi: Police files over 100 FIRs for child pornography, 36 held

Following the CTRs (cyber tipline reports), 105 cases were registered at various police stations across Delhi, and legal actions were taken against the offenders. Until now, 36 people have been arrested or apprehended during the operation, said Prashant Gautam, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (IFSO).

The Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) squad has recorded over 100 FIRs and arrested 36 people as part of a massive operation against child pornography, according to sources.

The IFSO managed the 'MASOOM' (mitigation of adolescent sexually offensive online material) operation, and they added that all districts contributed to its accomplishment.



The IFSO received details of violations involving child pornographic material (CTRs or cyber tipline reports) from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), which has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), according to police.

The NCRB and the NCMEC, a private, non-profit organisation based in the United States founded by the United Nations Congress in 1984, signed an MoU.

It shares ties with social media networks like Facebook and Instagram. When it comes across any content that violates the privacy or projects indecent material about children, it flags it. According to police, the IP address of the user who uploaded the content is then procured.

According to the MoU, the NCMEC provides CTRs or information regarding sexually offensive content involving children that has been shared or uploaded on social media sites to the NCRB.

According to the police, the NCMEC forwards these complaints, along with the person's information sharing and uploading of such sexually offensive content, to the NCRB, which further shares those with the state nodal agencies. Adding that the IFSO is the nodal agency in Delhi for the same.

The IFSO has studied the information obtained from the NCRB to identify any organised connection in child pornography. According to officials, the actionable alerts were uncovered after a technical study of over 10,000 CTRs.

The CTRs were divided according to the district's jurisdiction. The IFSO also identified the suspects in these CTRs. According to authorities, the information regarding the CTRs and the suspects was sent to the districts involved for additional legal action.

