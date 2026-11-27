The Supreme Court has ordered the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam lamp lighting at Madurai's Thiruparankundram Hill, mandating CRPF deployment and citing constitutional chaos due to the Tamil Nadu administration's failure to comply with prior orders.

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday directed that the ceremonial Karthigai Deepam lamp be lit at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill in Madurai on November 28, permitting every devotee to participate in the ceremony and ordering the deployment of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to ensure its smooth conduct. A bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and Vipul M Pancholi directed that the lamp be lit at least 50 metres away from the Dargah and instructed the police to ensure the protection of the Dargah and its premises.

The directions came as the Court suspended the Board of Trustees of the Arulmigu Subramaniya Swamy Temple at Thiruparankundram and superseded its administration through a two-member committee, following non-compliance with its November 20 order permitting the one-time lighting of the Deepam at the Deepathoon. The bench found wilful disobedience of its earlier order, noting that the ceremonial lamp was not lit on November 24 despite the Court's directions and an undertaking given by the Madurai District Collector before the Madras High Court to ensure compliance.

The Court observed that the Tamil Nadu administration was in a state of "constitutional chaos" and expressed shock over the preliminary conduct of the Madurai District Collector for shifting responsibility for the failure to comply with its order to the temple administration, despite having wide powers. The Supreme Court also vacated its earlier stay on the Madras High Court judgment, which had upheld the lighting of the Karthigai Deepam at the Deepathoon stone pillar atop Thiruparankundram Hill. Further, the bench directed the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP), Commissioner of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department and the IAS officer in charge of the department to personally appear before it on the next date of hearing. The Court also directed the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary to furnish details of telephone calls, emails and other communications exchanged between officials in connection with the implementation of its November 20 order. (ANI)