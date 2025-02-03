Delhi police detain MP Swati Maliwal during protest against Kejriwal on Yamuna cleanliness

Delhi Police detained MP Swati Maliwal during a protest outside Kejriwal's residence over the failure to clean the Yamuna River. Maliwal accused Kejriwal of neglecting the river and challenged him to take a dip in the polluted water, raising questions about fund allocation for cleaning.

Delhi Police detained Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal on Monday while she was protesting outside Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal's residence over the government's failure to clean the Yamuna River. Maliwal, accompanied by a group of women from Purvanchal, had gathered at Kejriwal's residence after collecting water from the Yamuna River.

Speaking to ANI, Maliwal described the river as being "on a ventilator," while accusing the AAP chief of living a luxurious life while neglecting the river's condition. She challenged Kejriwal to take a dip in the Yamuna. "Arvind Kejriwal has turned the Yamuna River into a drain. Black, dirty, rotten water is flowing in Yamuna. The river is on a ventilator, while Arvind Kejriwal is in his palace and roams around in luxurious cars. Thousands of women from Purvanchal have come here to challenge him—he should not be so scared of women and should come out and take a dip in the dirty water of Yamuna and take a sip of that water," she told ANI.

Maliwal also claimed that the women of Purvanchal were disappointed with Kejriwal for not fulfilling his promises. "The women of Purvanchal are saying that he will be cursed by Chhathi Maiya because the women have no other place to celebrate Chhath," she added.

Recently, the Delhi High Court heard a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) challenging the ban on performing Chhath Puja on the banks of the Yamuna. However, the Delhi HC refused to issue any directions, citing the severe contamination of the Yamuna River. The court also pointed out that nearly 1,000 alternative locations had been designated for the puja, with adequate arrangements made for the celebration.

Standing at the banks of the Yamuna, Maliwal raised questions about the allocation of funds for cleaning the river. "Yamuna River has transformed into a drain because of Arvind Kejriwal. I have come here with thousands of Purvanchali women, and the situation here is so bad that the stench has made it difficult for us to stand here. The Purvanchali women are going with me to Arvind Kejriwal's residence and want to ask him, where did the Rs 7,500 crores allotted for cleaning the river go?" she said.

Swati Maliwal, who has been vocal in her criticism of Kejriwal ahead of the upcoming Delhi elections on February 5, claimed that the AAP leader has not kept his promises. Earlier, on January 30, Maliwal had also criticized Kejriwal for remaining "unbothered" about the rising garbage problem in Delhi, stating that he had transformed from an "Aam Aadmi" (common man) to a "Khaas Aadmi" (VIP person).

