Delhi Police arrested six people, including five bankers, linked to an international cyber fraud syndicate. Separately, seven individuals were apprehended by the Ghaziabad Crime Branch for running a fake insurance policy call center scam.

International Cyber Fraud Syndicate Busted

Delhi Police has busted an international cyber fraud syndicate and arrested six people, including five bankers, in connection with cyber fraud cases. According to police, the accused allegedly siphoned off money through cryptocurrency and were in contact with a Chinese national. In exchange, they reportedly received cash. According to Delhi Police, the syndicate had been active since 2013. Investigations have also revealed the involvement of two regional banks in Kerala in the alleged network. Police said the accused were operating a sophisticated module, with mobile phones used in the crimes kept at least five kilometres away from their location to prevent the police from tracking them. Further investigation into the case is underway.

Insurance Fraud Operation in Ghaziabad

Earlier, the Ghaziabad Crime Branch arrested seven individuals in connection with a nationwide cyber fraud scheme, swindling over Rs 60 lakh from victims using fraudulent motor insurance policies. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Balwant Chaudhary on Friday said the primary accused, Deepak Khanna, along with Rahul and Neeraj Bhati, hatched a conspiracy to establish a fake call centre to extract large sums of money from citizens under the guise of issuing legitimate insurance policies. The gang set up the fraudulent call centre and created online advertisements on Google Ads in the name of a prominent insurance company using forged email accounts. Acting on a specific tip-off, the police laid a trap and arrested the seven accused. Authorities recovered multiple mobile phones, ATM and debit cards, chequebooks, bank passbooks from various financial institutions, and cash during the operation. The main ringleader of the operation, Deepak Kumar, a resident of Ghaziabad, remains absconding. Police teams have been deployed to trace his whereabouts, and officials stated that he is expected to be apprehended shortly.

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