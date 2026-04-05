Delhi Police's Anti-Narcotics Squad arrested two men in Uttam Nagar for stealing milk and curd crates. The gang, busted after a video went viral, would follow delivery trucks, snatch crates, and sell the items at local milk supply points.

The Anti-Narcotics Squad of the Delhi Police of the Outer District has busted a gang, which was involved in the theft of milk and curd in the Uttam Nagar area, officials said on Sunday. The police arrested two men who reportedly followed milk delivery trucks to steal crates left outside shops and homes.

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Investigation and Arrest

The investigation began after a video of the thefts went viral on social media, prompting the police to track down the suspects. On April 3, officers received a tip that the suspects, Mohit (alias Patha) and Ayush Maan Pandey (alias Pandit), would be meeting an associate in Shiv Vihar, Vikas Nagar. The police set a trap and caught both men as they arrived in a three-wheeler.

Inside the vehicle, police found 14 empty milk crates. The suspects could not provide any ownership documents for the three-wheeler, and further checks revealed the vehicle had been stolen from the Prem Nagar area.

Modus Operandi and Suspects' Background

According to the police, the gang's method was to follow delivery vehicles and snatch crates of milk and curd as soon as they were dropped off. The stolen items were then sold at milk supply points in Dabri and Bindapur.

One of the arrested men, Mohit, is a resident of Ranhola with a long criminal history, including over 38 cases of theft and snatching. He had only recently been released from jail in February 2026. The second suspect, Ayush Maan Pandey, also lives in the Ranhola area. Further details are awaited.

Separate Medicine Racket Busted by Crime Branch

Earlier, the Delhi Police Crime Branch busted a major racket involving the illegal sale of government hospital medicines meant for free distribution, authorities said on Sunday. Five accused have been arrested in connection with the racket, including an insider employed at a local hospital.

Investigations revealed that the gang systematically siphoned off life-saving drugs intended for patients receiving free treatment under government schemes to sell them for profit.

During the crackdown, authorities recovered a substantial haul of medicines valued at approximately ₹70 lakh. The seized inventory comprises several high-cost and critical drugs, including Meropenem, Ceftriaxone, and Rabies Antiserum. These medications are essential for treating severe conditions and are strictly designated for free distribution within the government healthcare system. (ANI)