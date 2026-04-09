Delhi Police's Cyber Cell has dismantled an organized cyber fraud network, arresting two key accused in an investment scam totaling over Rs 74 lakh. The fraudsters lured victims with high return promises, siphoning funds through complex transactions.

In a significant breakthrough, the Cyber Cell of the Crime Branch, Delhi Police, has busted an organised cyber fraud network and arrested two key accused in connection with an investment scam amounting to more than Rs 74 lakh.

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The police revealed that the fraudsters were running a sophisticated online investment racket. Victims were lured with promises of high returns, but their money was siphoned off through multiple layers of bank accounts and digital means. The investigation also exposed links to foreign handlers and the use of cryptocurrency transactions to move the stolen funds.

Details of the Arrests and Investigation

In one case, officers arrested the main facilitator from Greater Noida. He is accused of cheating a victim of Rs 27.82 lakh. In the second case, a mule account holder was nabbed for his role in transferring Rs 47 lakh obtained through similar fraud.

During the probe, the team traced several bank accounts used to launder the money, along with misused SIM cards and other digital footprints left by the accused. This helped police connect the dots and identify the culprits quickly.

Police Commended, Public Urged to be Cautious

The successful operation was carried out by Inspector Sandeep Singh and Inspector Vinay Kumar, under the guidance of ACP Patil Swagat Rajkumar and DCP Aditya Gautam.

Senior officials of the Crime Branch praised the team for their excellent work and said efforts are underway to identify and arrest other members of the gang. They also appealed to the public to remain cautious while making online investments and to verify the credentials of any platform before investing money.

The Delhi Police Cyber Cell continues to strengthen its fight against rising cyber crimes by closely monitoring digital activities and taking strict action against fraudsters.