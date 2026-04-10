Delhi Police busted a nationwide fake degree racket in Govindpuri, arresting seven people. The syndicate operated a fictitious institute, selling forged documents to job seekers and students. Police seized cash, fake certificates, and equipment.

In a major crackdown on organised educational fraud, the Govindpuri Police of South-East Delhi have busted a well-coordinated racket involved in the preparation and sale of fake degrees and marksheets across the country. Acting on specific intelligence inputs received on April 6, 2026, a dedicated police team carried out a raid at TA-205 on the second floor of Ravidass Marg in Govindpuri.

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Details of the Operation and Arrests

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Addl. DCP-I/SED) Jasbir Singh, with guidance from ACP Kalkaji VKPS Yadav and SHO Govindpuri Harneet Singh Sudan (IPS). During the raid, police arrested seven individuals who were allegedly running the syndicate and also detained 28 other persons found at the location. Officials said the accused were caught in the act of printing forged educational documents when the raid was conducted.

The arrested accused have been identified as Sanjeev Kumar Maurya (25), Janak Neupane (25), Kishan Kumar (26), Vicky Kumar Jha (26), Ashish Thapliyal (35), Akash Kumar (21), and Sanjay Arya (29), all residents of different areas of Delhi including Sangam Vihar, Tughlakabad Extension, Kalkaji, and Badarpur.

Incriminating Material Seized

Police recovered a substantial cache of incriminating material from the premises, including Rs 2,79,000 in cash, 31 mobile phones, two laptops, two printers used for document fabrication, a Wi-Fi router, along with a large number of fake degrees, marksheets, blank certificates, and registers containing victim data.

Modus Operandi of the Syndicate

According to the official statement, the preliminary investigation revealed that the gang was operating under a fictitious educational body named "Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Management Science and Technology." The accused allegedly issued back-dated degrees and migration certificates to individuals across multiple states.

The syndicate posed as faculty members of the fake institution and contacted victims through phone calls and messaging platforms. Police further stated that data management was being carried out using online spreadsheets, while forged transcripts were circulated via WhatsApp. The group also allegedly sourced personal data through job portals to target job seekers and students.

Legal Action and Ongoing Investigation

A case has been registered at Govindpuri Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Officials confirmed that none of the arrested accused had any prior criminal record. Further investigation is underway to uncover the wider network and identify additional individuals linked to the racket.

Police said the operation is expected to prevent further exploitation of students and job aspirants who are often targeted by such fake educational institutions.