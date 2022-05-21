Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Delhi Police arrests Hindu College professor over Facebook post on Gyanvapi 'Shivling' claim

    The arrest has triggered outrage among a section of students and politicians. The Campus Front of India is holding a demonstration at the Arts Faculty in Delhi University against the arbitrary arrest of the Hindu college professor

    Delhi Police arrests Hindu College professor over Facebook post on Gyanvapi 'Shivling' claim
    New Delhi, First Published May 21, 2022, 9:41 AM IST

    A Delhi University associate professor was arrested by the Delhi Police on Friday night for allegedly posting objectionable remarks on social media about claims of recovery of Shivling inside the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

    Ratain Lal, associate professor at the Hindu College, was arrested for the remarks made on his Facebook page, police said.

    The police have booked the associate professor under sections 295A (deliberate act to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion), 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc., and for acts prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code 

    The FIR was lodged at the Cyber Police Station, North, on Tuesday night following Delhi-based lawyer Vineet Jindal's complaint who accused Lal of sharing a 'derogatory, inciting and provocative tweet on the Shivling'.

    The lawyer said that Lal had commented on the issue of a 'Shivling' found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex, which is very sensitive in nature, and the matter is pending before the court.

    Defending his post earlier, Lal had said, "Someone or the other's sentiment will be hurt if you speak about anything in India. So this is nothing new." 

    Stating that he was a historian who has made many observations till date, Lal clarified that he used very guarded language in his posts and yet he was arrested. 

    I will defend myself, the professor said.

    The arrest has triggered outrage among a section of students and politicians. Last night, following Lal's arrest, students of Hindu College protested outside the police station. The Campus Front of India is holding a demonstration at the Arts Faculty in Delhi University at 11 am against the arbitrary arrest of the Hindu college Professor.

    Last Updated May 21, 2022, 9:41 AM IST
