Shashi Tharoor tweets photo on fiction novels, one on Modi spotted there

Taking a swipe, Tharoor took to Twitter to remark: "Check out #PopularFiction in India these days!". He, however, did not identify the bookshop where the photograph was taken.

Congress Member of Parliament Shashi Tharoor on Friday mocked Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he shared a photograph taken at a bookshop which featured a book on the latter kept in the fiction section.

The book titled 'A Nation to Protect' by Priyam Gandhi-Mody delves into how Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government led the country through the Coronavirus pandemic.

The photograph shared by the Congress leader drew sharp remarks on the micro-blogging platform. While some users called Tharoor's post as juvenile, some sought to target him claiming that his own party was itself turning into 'fiction'.

Others saw the post as humourous.

The book, which contains multiple interactions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- including those from his previous interviews -- traces the path adopted by the government to manage the pandemic. The book puts forth statistical data, including important dates and events. The book is divided into two sections -- one dealing with the first wave and the other on the second wave.

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla had said that the book shed light on the many challenges that the country had to overcome to protect its population from the pandemic. Prime Minister Modi has been driving from the front through the pandemic, Poonawalla said, adding that India's vaccination drive has been the most successful in the world because of the synergy between the central government and private firms like SII.

