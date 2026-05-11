Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested six operatives from the Hashim Baba and Rashid Cabalewala gangs. Earlier, the Special Cell had arrested two other members, including Shadab Ahamad, an absconding shooter, recovering firearms from them.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has arrested six active operatives and shooters linked to the Hashim Baba and Rashid Cabalewala gangs, officials said on Monday. More details are awaited.

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Special Cell's Crackdown on Hashim Baba Gang

Last month, a team of the New Delhi Range, Special Cell, Delhi Police, arrested a shooter of the Hashim Baba gang who had been absconding for the last two years, officials said.

The accused, Shadab Ahamad alias Shadab Chappal, was apprehended late in the evening in April, police said.

He is the maternal nephew of jailed gangster Suhail Chappal.

One loaded semi-automatic pistol and five live cartridges were recovered from his possession during the operation, the Special Cell said in a statement.

Shadab had been evading arrest for nearly two years and is alleged to be involved in multiple cases of firing and extortion linked to the Hashim Baba gang, which operates across northeast and central Delhi.

In a separate action earlier, the New Delhi Range team arrested another member of the same gang on April 3.

The accused, Mohd. Adi alias Adil alias Tavis, 24, was found carrying a loaded semi-automatic pistol and six live cartridges.

A case under relevant sections of the Arms Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered at the PS Special Cell in connection with the arrests.

Police said further interrogation of both accused is underway to trace other active operatives and weapons of the gang.

Who is Hashim Baba?

Hashim Baba (real name Ashim) is a dreaded Delhi-based gangster who is currently lodged in Tihar Jail.

Additionally, the Delhi Police has booked jailed gangster Hashim Baba's wife, Zoya Khan, in the Nadir Shah murder case as well as two other cases, including one under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. She is also currently lodged in judicial custody in Tihar Jail.