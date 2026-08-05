UP Speaker Satish Mahana attacked SP MP Awadhesh Prasad for his comments on alleged theft at the Ram Temple, accusing him of insulting the Hindu community by claiming 'if Muslims had been present there, the theft would not have happened'.

Mahana Accuses SP MP of Insulting Hindus

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad over his remarks concerning the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, accusing the Faizabad MP of making comments that insult the Hindu community.

Responding to Prasad's statement, Mahana said the Samajwadi Party leader had made sweeping remarks against Hindus while attempting to raise questions over the alleged incident. "People who have no connection to Lord Ram, how can they possibly demand a receipt from me? He stated that if Muslims had been present there, the theft would not have occurred. By saying this, he cast a slur upon the entire Hindu community, implying that all Hindus are thieves. Yet, the people there remain silent while he makes such claims about the whole Hindu society. One must reflect on this; his remark was a scathing indictment of the community," Mahana told reporters.

Controversy Over 'Communal' Remark

The controversy stems from comments made earlier by Awadhesh Prasad over reports of an alleged theft involving donations at the Ram Temple. Raising questions over transparency in the management of devotees' contributions, the Samajwadi Party MP had demanded that receipts be issued for donations made by devotees at the temple.

Prasad had also alleged that devotees should be informed about how their donations are being utilised and sought greater accountability in the handling of temple funds. During his remarks, he claimed that "if Muslims had been present there, the theft would not have happened," a statement that triggered strong criticism from leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who accused him of making an objectionable and communal remark.

BJP Condemns SP Leader's Statement

Following Prasad's statement, several BJP leaders condemned the remarks, alleging that the Samajwadi Party leader had insulted the sentiments of Hindus by suggesting that the alleged incident reflected on the community. The BJP has maintained that Prasad's comments were not merely directed at the alleged theft but amounted to a broader attack on Hindu society.

Mahana echoed the party's criticism, saying that Prasad's remarks had unfairly targeted the entire Hindu community. He questioned why opposition leaders had remained silent over the statement and asserted that such comments should not be normalised in public discourse.

Ram Temple a Political Flashpoint

The exchange has further intensified the political confrontation between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, with both parties accusing each other of politicising issues related to the Ram Temple. The Ram Temple in Ayodhya has remained a politically significant issue since its consecration, with discussions surrounding its administration, donations, and management frequently drawing attention from political parties.

Allegations or controversies related to the temple have often sparked sharp exchanges between the ruling BJP and the opposition, particularly in Uttar Pradesh, where the temple continues to hold major political and religious significance. The latest remarks have added another dimension to the ongoing political debate, with the BJP accusing the Samajwadi Party of hurting Hindu sentiments, while the opposition has continued to demand transparency and accountability in matters relating to the management of temple donations.