A meeting between govt and opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Kiren Rijiju, was held to discuss the Delimitation Bill amid the ongoing parliamentary deadlock. Opposition parties continue to protest, demanding statements from the PM and Home Minister.

A meeting was held between the government and opposition leaders in the Parliament premises to discuss the Delimitation Bill with Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, sources said.

According to Congress sources, Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju sought to know the opposition party's stance on the Delimitation Bill. The meeting, held in the room of LoP Rahul Gandhi to discuss the ongoing parliamentary deadlock, concluded after nearly 50 minutes. Senior Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was also present in the meeting being held by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju.

This comes as the ongoing monsoon session of Parliament has witnessed continued adjournments amid demands for the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah during the House proceedings.

PM Modi Meets with BJP Parliamentarians

Meanwhile, PM Modi today hosted a breakfast meeting with 37 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs at his residence as part of his ongoing interactions with parliamentarians during the monsoon session of Parliament. During the meeting, the Prime Minister is said to have shared personal experiences and held informal discussions with the MPs. Those who attended included MPs associated with the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) alliance, former AAP leaders who later joined the BJP, as well as senior party leaders Tarun Chugh, Vinod Tawde, and party president Nitin Nabin.

Opposition Protests Continue

The opposition has been protesting while demanding the presence of Amit Shah and PM Modi in Parliament, seeking their response on issues concerning the public. The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 PM on Wednesday amid continued disruptions in the House.

Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rajya Sabha and Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge reiterated the opposition's demand that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah make statements in Parliament.

Earlier in the day, the Opposition MPs, including Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and others, marched from the Gandhi statue at Prerna Sthal to Makar Dwar in Parliament in protest against Union Home Minister Amit Shah over 'police action' against CJP protestors on 20th July, the issue of alleged Ayodhya Ram Mandir donations embezzlement and other issues. (ANI)